Arkle Angus bulls bring a top of $20,500 at Rosa Brook

The Inaugural Arkle Angus Rosa Brook Bull Sale brought a crowd of return and new buyers to the Cowan family’s new venue in WA’s South West cattle country. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on February 25 resulted in 34 bulls offered and sold to a top of $20,500 and average price of $10,205/head. This was up $940/head on last year’s sale at Munglinup when 45 bulls sold to a top of $22,500 and average price of $9266. The sale topper, Arkle Real Deal V142 offered as lot eight, was secured by return buyers Meagan McCallum and Steve Neville, who trade as Old Bambun Grazing in Gingin. Ms McCallum said the bull represented outcross genetics for her family’s 780 Angus breeders. “We selected on V142’s pedigree and its good growth figures,” she said. The 740kg bull, sired by Alpine Real Deal R163 and out of Arkle T157, recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +59, +105, and +132 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, and Eye Muscle Area (+9.0), Rib (+2.8), and Rump (+3.4) fats were all in the high percentages. The bull’s More Body Condition figure (+0.61) was in the top one per cent of the breed and its docility (+41) was in the top 3 per cent. This bull will be working at its new Gingin home along with Arkle Real Deal V46 that was secured for $9000. Ms McCallum admired the extra growth in V46 that measured +71, +123, and +158 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, all in the top 2 and 3 per cent and its Carcase Weight figure (+93) was in the top 5 per cent. The 724kg V46 was sired by Real Deal R163 and out of Arkle R14. The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Arkle Ricky V270, was secured by Pemberton producer Lance Ockwell, who trades as Camelarup Grazing. Mr Ockwell said the bull, sired by Millah Murrah Ricky R45 and out of Arkle Lowan S58 represented new genetics for his Angus herd. “This is my ninth Arkle bull since the stud’s inception, and he will be put over heifers with potential to select herd bulls from his progeny,” he said. Mr Ockwell also secured Arkle 38 Special V403, sired by Alpine 38 Special S021 and out of Cherylton P33. This 726kg bull recorded a top 1 per cent for calving ease measurement Dtrs (+10.8) with low birthweight (+2.6) and sound foot angle (+0.72) and leg (+0.80) figures. Esperance producers Graham and Gail Darlow, who trade as Darlow Ag Company, secured Arkle 38 Special V60 for $16,000, and Arkle Real Deal V117 for $13,000. Mr Darlow, who has been buying Arkle bulls for about nine years, said he was selecting for well-balanced bulls to put over heifers. His first pick, V60, recorded in the top percentages for calving ease, including a top 3 per cent for birthweight (+0.3) and its feet and foot structure figures included a top one per cent for Claw (+0.32), and Angle (+0.58), with a top 3 per cent for Leg (+0.76). Nutrien Livestock agent Brett Chatley secured two bulls for $14,000 and $11,000 on behalf of client SN Dunnet’s Flybrook Angus stud in Pemberton. New buying account G Tassos & Co in Bridgetown secured three bulls to a top of $8500 and average price of $6500. Arkle Angus stud principal Siobhan Cowan and her family will continue their run of sale bulls at Arkle’s Inaugural Esperance Bull Sale to be held on March 12 at Mitchells Transport’s holding yards in conjunction with Allegria Park Angus stud. ARKLE ANGUS ROSA BROOK SALE Offered: 34 Sold: 34 Top price: $20,500 Average: $10,206