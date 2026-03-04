Beef cattle producers paved their way further into the black at the Torrisi family’s annual Black Market Angus Bull Sale with prices reaching a top of $24,000 and a full clearance of the offering. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered and sold all 50 bulls for a new stud record average price of $12,300/head, with 33 successful buyers taking home one or more bulls. This was up $3637/head on last year when 40 bulls sold to a record top of $47,000 and average price of $8663. The sale-topper, Black Market Troopy V032 offered as lot three, was secured by repeat-buying account S Camarri & Co of Nannup through Nutrien Livestock agent Chris Waddingham. Mr Waddingham said the Camarri family ran a “performance-based business” and were selecting for top 1 per cent for growth in their first pick at the sale. The 814kg “special bull out of an elite donor” dam, was sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Black Market Wilcoola N060. The beefy sire recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +74, +130, and +168 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. Mr Waddingham said the stylish V032’s carcase weight (+97) was also a contributing factor for the Camarri’s decision to up their stakes in the WA supermarket trade at slaughter age between 14 and 15 months. Black Market Angus stud principal Paul Torrisi said the bull was a meat machine with muscle and thickness rarely found with a high degree of softness. “We are extremely pleased with the sale result and level of confidence in our product and program,” he said. “After such a successful day I believe it is important to reflect and be thankful for the core group of clients that have been with us from the beginning and backed us in as we grow and improve our offering. “We have some exciting genetics in the pipeline and the partnership with Adam Kelly and Julian Walter and the team at Cherylton Farms continues to deliver — I’d encourage those that didn’t secure their requirements to look through our private selections and younger bulls.” With a full crowd support of 74 registered bidders including four online through AuctionsPlus, there was very competitive bidding throughout the catalogue. Two Cherylton bulls reached the $20,000 second top price including a Coonamble Show Time S42 son, V716, that was secured by return buyer Wayne Tapscott, of Waymu Farms in Lower King. Mr Tapscott took home three Cherylton Showtime bulls for an average price of $14,666 to put over cows, noting their “good growth” potential.” Nannup producer Gary Dickson secured the other $20,000 bull, Cherylton Quartz V726, which represented out cross genetics for his family’s Angus herd of 460 cows and 200 heifers. Volume and repeat buyer Donnybrook-based Capel Creek manager Dean Taffe secured six bulls to a top of $19,000 and average price of $14,833/head. “We were selecting for growth with an emphasis on mature cow weight and moderate birth weights,” he said. “The Capel Creek herd of 490 breeders is growing in size, and we secured a selection of bloodline bulls to do the job including three sired by Coonamble Show Time S42.” Mr Taffe’s top pick was Black Market Showtime V702. The first offering of Show Time sons was a great success for the Torrisi family with all 11 sold to a top of $20,000 and average price of $13,273. Kalgan-based producer Jarrod Carroll of Rayview Park secured the first Show Time son, offered as lot one for $16,000 to use as a back- up bull over heifers and he secured another Show Time son for $10,000. Genetic diversity was on offer with homebred Black Market Rogan R100 sons available with V093 secured by Esperance-based producer Mark Darlow of Forward Plains through AuctionsPlus. Mr Waddingham said the sale was an outstanding result and a credit to the Torrisi family. “Local and distant buyers were appreciative of the quality put up,” he said. BLACK MARKET BULL SALE Offered: 50 Sold: 50 Top price: $24,000 Average: $12,300