Coonamble Angus rock-solid to a top of $52,000

Entering the sale arena in a motion that shook the ground, Angus bull Coonamble Rock Solid V105 commanded its $52,000 top-price bid convincingly. Touted as a curve bender with exceptional depth and muscularity in its 894kg frame, it was the Bairstow family’s first buying pick at the Davis family’s annual Coonamble Angus Bull Sale in Bremer Bay on February 24. Sired by Alpine Rock Solid R289 and out of dam Coonamble S83, the sale-topping bull was used in Coonamble’s AI and ET programs. Noel and his wife Karen Bairstow, and their son Luke, run the Arizona Farms mixed cropping and livestock enterprise in Lake Grace and have been avid Coonamble bull buyers for many years for several productive reasons. Co-principal Luke Bairstow said the herd progression would step up to 1680 breeders this season off last year’s good growing season and in line with higher calf prices at the saleyards. “We have been averaging about 90 per cent calving rate with Coonamble bloodlines,” he said. “We are optimistic the market will hold at higher values which was timed brilliantly with our abundance of grass for last year’s growing season, aiding an increase in breeding numbers. The Bairstows were keen to stock up at the sale where the entire catalogue line-up of 118 bulls sold to an enthusiastic crowd of 74 registered bidders. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was another rock-solid result for the Davis family’s 59-year-old stud founded by Murray Davis in 1967. This year, with beefed up cattle prices, the Davis family appreciated an average price of $17,280/head, up $3788/head on last year when 126 bulls sold to a top of $32,000 (2) and average price of $13,492. Stud co-principal Craig Davis said the sale result was at “above expectations” and his family were rapt with the buying support from all the loyal repeat buyers. “It was fantastic to witness how our refined Angus genetics are finding good homes to carry on performance breeding,” he said. The Bairstows’ volume buy of four bulls included other “true to types” including outcross genetics from Coonamble Roger V252 ($44,000), C Testament V159 ($31,000), and C Three Rivers V196 ($18,000). “These bulls are consistent with quiet docility, squareness, and depth of body from Coonamble bloodlines,” Luke said. Repeat eight-year return buyer Michael Wright, who is the farm manager at Rhodes Pastoral in Boyup Brook also took great pride in selecting a volume of six bulls to a top of $40,000 and average price of $23,667/head. After studying the catalogue, Mr Wright selected bulls from six different sires to run with Rhodes Pastoral’s herd of 600 cows and 180 heifers. “We continue to tighten up the breeding selecting bulls with good structure backed by the figures that count,” he said. Mr Wright paid to a top of $40,000 for Coonamble Samson V520 for an AI program along with bulls sired by Baldridge Goalkeeper, C Show Time S42, C S72, C Prospect P372, and Osprey VLAD V3. Coonamble Samson V24 commanded Eastern States interest with the successful bidder operating on AuctionsPlus. Clover Hill principal Will Caldwell of Young in NSW secured the much-admired bull for $40,000. Kalgan producer Jarrod Carroll was keen on C Roger sons, taking home three for an average price of $24,000 and adding a Goalkeeper son for $16,000. His nearby neighbour Wayne Tapscott, who trades as Waymu Farms in Lower King secured a C Rogers son for $36,000, a Show Time son for $30,000 and a Samson son for $16,000. It was a buying frenzy from lot one to the last bull standing, with Nutrien Landmark auctioneers Tiny Holly and Austin Gerhardy calling the bids fast and furious. The Davis family have set a high standard of WA-bred Angus genetics through their dedication and commitment that goes a long way in building a rock-solid beef industry throughout the State. COONAMBLE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 118 Sold: 118 Top price: $52,000 Average: $17,280