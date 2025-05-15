Up The Garden Path will return to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day for a second year, with an expanded offering bringing a selection of plant sellers and expert advice celebrating the best in gardening.

The event formed part of the Field Day for the first time last year, and its genesis is in celebrating gardening and exploring what is possible to grow and thrive in small and large gardens in the Perth Hills and beyond.

The sprawling section at the Field Day encourages small landholders with the inspiration and knowledge to create a real-life plant oasis around their homes. This year’s event will also have a focus on indoor plants.

Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day president Penny Morgan, who is involved with volunteer group Open Garden WA, launched the Up The Garden Path section last year as a way to attract keen gardeners to the event.

“Our new dedicated garden section was very popular last year, so we will be expanding it this year,” she said.

“There will be plants to buy, both ornamental and edible, plus expert local knowledge from the growers themselves.”

Ms Morgan — who runs a 44ha olive grove called Felicity’s Garden — said the Perth Hills, and Gidgegannup specifically, was a “unique place” to garden, with heavy soils.

“It is a unique place to grow with a lack of water and challenging soils . . . so the exhibitors that come along are designed to help people grow the best garden possible,” she said.

“We have a big focus on promoting native plants and fire-wise gardens.

“People are also becoming increasingly interested in being self-sustainable, so we also look at vegetables as well.”

About nine different exhibitors will come along to the Field Day this year.

Among the high-calibre attendees this year is Zanthorrea Nursery owner Ross Hooper, who is bringing about 1000 plants to the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day for the first time — in conjunction with the business’ 50th birthday.

Mr Hooper will be attending the Field Day hot on the heels of the Perth Garden Show, held in Victoria Park from May 2-5, and plans to bring along a wide selection of waterwise Australian plants — particularly natives.

“We specialise in Australian natives and want to see more diverse plant selections going into people’s gardens,” he said.

“We want to play our part in making animal-friendly gardens.”

Mr Hooper — whose grandparents started the business he now owns in 1975 — said he had heard “excellent feedback” on the Field Day, in terms of attendance and popularity.

It also comes at a great time for aspiring gardeners, with Mr Hooper saying autumn was a “great time to plant”.

“Leading into winter and spring, it is a great time to put in everlasting daisies and annuals . . . and a great time to do some forward planning for spring,” he said.

“A lot of the attendees are small landowners, so they have the space and capacity to put in native gardens.”

Among the offerings will be a range of 50x24 tube stock, as well as bigger plants in 140mm pot sizes.

“We will be focused on chatting to people as well as selling plants . . . we love to have a chat, and any queries are welcome,” Mr Hooper said.

Up the Garden path is located near the livestock area, near Gate 2 and just a stone’s throw from Gate 6, with easy access to the next-door café entertainment area.

For those looking for more gardening fun, travel through the café entertainment area to the Bush Verandah, where you will find a free kids’ interactive gardening zone.

Children can choose a pot, add their favourite plant and personalise it by painting the pot, and take part in making mini worm farms at The Worm Shed.

Sue Crosse, of Susa’s Gardening Sanctuary, will also be on hand to run flower and veggie seed bombs with children from 10am to 12pm.

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is on May 25.

To read the official program, pick up a copy of the May 15 edition of Countryman.