Four wool industry stalwarts are vying for positions on the Australian Wool Innovation board with only three months to go until elections are held. Three director positions will be vacated from the seven-director board ahead of the upcoming annual general meeting in November, including that of long-time contributor and current chair Jock Laurie. The Countryman understands South Australia’s Anthony Uren, and New South Wales’ Drew Chapman and Dr Paul Swan have already made their bid for the board. NSW-based vet Michelle Humphries has put her hand up for re-election. Mr Uren — who is currently the operations manager at AJ & PA McBride — has more than 40 years experience in the sheep and wool industry across varying climates, environments and wool types. “I was encouraged by some larger wool growers to put my hand up and that aligned with my belief, current involvement and dedication to the industry,” he said. “We’re at a a turning point or a crossroads in the wool industry at the moment, and I think I’ve got quite a lot to offer,” he said. He has worked across several of the major wool growing areas in Australia which he said would enable him to effectively represent the challenges of wool growers and inform the decision making processes of AWI. “I truly believe that every decision that Australian Wool Innovation makes should be made with the guiding principle that this will put more money in the back pockets of levy payers,” he said. Mr Chapman is also intimately familiar with industry, having grown up in a stud breeding family. He graduated from Yanco Agricultural High School and jackerooed at Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino Stud in Broomhill before returning home to the family properties in the Riverina area of NSW. Mr Chapman currently breeds large framed, early maturing Merinos that carry large fleeces of a long staple with free growing fine medium white wools in Delegate, NSW. The Hinesville Merino Stud and West Plains Poll Merino Stud principal said he decided to nominate for the board because he’s “always believe you should give back to your industry”. “I’ve been very heartened to have had support from all over the country for my nomination,” he said. “Now it’s about getting out and seeing as many people as possible because if you’re going to represent your industry, you want to have a very good handle of what the shareholders are looking to do.” Mr Chapman has also spent extensive time on the NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association committee and served as president for three years. Paul G. Swan and Associates principal Dr Paul Swan — who was still collecting the 100 AWI wool levy payers signatures required to elect at time of print — said he was running as a candidate in a bid to “give back” to the industry. “I am an absolute, very passionate believer in the value of levy funded research, development and adoption in Australia for all agricultural industries, whether it’s crops, whether it’s livestock, whether it’s wool,” he said. “I’m also very conscious of the sacrifice that growers make, and I’ve been a beneficiary of those investment growers paid for my education. “I had the privilege of working for them for many years, and I also realised that the board needs the best possible set of skills and the highest calibre board members. “I would like to contribute to the industry as a board member of AWI and I bring to the table a pretty useful set of skills and experiences at a time when AWI and the industry has some significant challenges it needs to address.” Other members on the AWI board who are not up for re-election include WA’s Neil Jackson, Victoria’s Georgia Hack, NSW’s Don Macdonald and South Australia’s George Millington. The AWI AGM will be held in Sydney on November 14, marking the first time the organisation has refreshed its board in two years. Nominations remain open for the three available positions until September 12. AWI has established a board nomination committee to assist with the election process. The committee is responsible for identifying necessary and desirable director competencies, considering candidates standing for election or re-election and making non-binding recommendations to shareholders in relation to the election or re-election of candidates. Kojonup’s Mr Jackson joined the five-person nomination committee as an independent nonexecutive director, alongside fellow board member and woolgrower Mr Millington.