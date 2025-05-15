On behalf of the Experience Gidgegannup committee, I am thrilled to welcome you to the 18th annual Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day.

This year’s theme — Sexy Soils: What Lies Beneath — highlights the importance of healthy soil for successful gardening and farming, with speakers and related products on hand.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of regular attractions, including the Honey Festival, Slow Olive Festival and the Alpaca Expo, plus live music, horsemanship, dog work and children’s hands-on activities focused on the theme.

Watch the exciting equestrian events in the arena, marvel at sheep dogs in action, and see sheep being shorn.

There will also be the latest machinery on display for your patch of country.

Children will be amused and educated by roving fairies and performances by the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre.

They can even make a worm farm to take home or pot up a seedling.

We are also expanding the popular Up the Garden Path garden section, offering plants for sale and local gardening advice.

The event also features a hall with local food, wine and distillery businesses showcasing their products.

Head here for a tasty treat or a bottle of local produce to take home and enjoy.

This year we are very happy to welcome back many of our trusted previous exhibitors and also a big welcome to newcomers.

Our thanks to our major sponsors Countryman newspaper, Mundaring Community Bank and City of Swan.

We will also be having many activities for the younger visitors, all related to our rural environment — the Mundaring Community Bank Marquee Discovery Trail, the delightful Freedom Fairies, all entertaining and educating.

We are very fortunate again this year to have events within our event.

The Honey Festival not only provides tasty honey but so much information on the importance of these hardworking pollinators and information on beekeeping.

The Olive Festival, run by the Swan Valley and Eastern Hills Slow Food group, joins us for the third year, with information on growing and using olives and olive oil.

And, of course, the two-day Alpaca Expo with animal judging, information and alpaca products for sale.

As always, we have a great line-up of speakers for every area.

Check the times and venues in this program; whatever your interest, we can offer you cattle, sheep, goats, trees, poultry, bees, horticulture or food.

This is a wonderful day out for the whole family — enjoy.

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day is located at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds at 2171 Toodyay Road.

Penny Morgan is the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day chairwoman