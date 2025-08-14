The 28th annual Narrogin Long Wool Day had 25 Merino and Poll Merino studs displaying their top rams for stud and commercial growers to inspect before the upcoming ram selling season. The event, held at the Narrogin Ram Shed on August 1, kicked off the ram selling season with the first sale to be held at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale on August 14 and 15. Ram sales and stud field days, both single and multi-vendor events, continue from late August to the last day in October. Long Wool Day president Blake White said there were 150 rams on display at Narrogin. “I was very happy with the numbers of people coming through the shed . . . There was plenty of people looking at genetics on offer, we were proud of the studs that have recently returned from the Australian Sheep and Wool show in Bendigo,” he said. “They represented the State with success and many of our WA studs have also taken on the challenge to offer genetics that will carry commercial producers into a new era, past the end of the live sheep export ban.” Some sheep pens were adorned with Bendigo broad ribbons and a few others had Merinoselect figures posted for visitors to make observations of. Dowerin-based Ejanding Stud principal Brett Jones has been a pioneer in using sire evaluations and science-based data to direct his breeding program. “The end of the live sheep export trade means the Merino industry will adjust to a more dual-purpose, and quicker maturing type with slightly more meat focus,” he said. “I have been involved in sire evaluations for many years, and it was a natural progression to use Sheep Genetics’ Merinoselect data. “This data gives access to a larger range of sires to assess, even though the data is on-farm derived only, and not independent.” Mr Jones said the drive to a more dual-purpose Merino will be an expression of muscle, fat and growth. He said producers must be careful to maintain eating quality via positive intramuscular fat and negative shear force while selecting for high growth. “These traits can negatively impact each other,” Mr Jones said. “This can be achieved with the use of Australian Sheep Breeding Values and genomics. “I am confident wool prices will pick up in values with an expected low supply due to the State’s reduced sheep numbers.”