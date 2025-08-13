When Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe hangs up his boots at the end of this season, his dad David hopes it will mean he has another driver to call on for the family trucking business in Lake Grace. “I would love to think he might come down and give me a hand when we need it . . . but my hopes and dreams are for Fremantle to win the grand final first,” Fyfe Sr said while sitting in a road train in the small Wheatbelt town 320km south-east of Perth on Tuesday. “And then I hope he grows his hair out and goes surfing for a year. Football has been his whole career, and his whole profession, so I would like to see him relax. He has had so many injuries but he has such huge willpower that he wants to get out there again.” Fyfe, a two-time Brownlow medallist and veteran of 16 AFL seasons, officially called time on his football career on Monday, revealing he hoped to go out on a high at the end of the season and add one of the few accolades missing from his resume: a premiership. After battling injuries for much of the year, the 33-year-old returned from a calf strain against Port Adelaide on Saturday night, collecting seven disposals after coming on in the third quarter as a substitute. The Dockers face Brisbane at Optus Stadium on Friday night in a crunch game that could determine the club’s finals hopes. David Fyfe said regardless of how this season ended for the Dockers and his son, his family were extremely proud of all he had achieved. “It was always his goal as a nipper at Lake Grace-Pingrup Football Club that he wanted to play footy professionally,” Fyfe Sr said. “That was when he was six or seven years old. He achieved it — and there are a lot of kids and parents that dream that. “We are one of those lucky ones that have been able to get there, and along the way he has taken us on the journey. “It has been amazing but I don’t hold him up on a pedestal. I have another son and a daughter and to me they are all my kids. Nat is very down to earth and very respectful of his sister and brother. “It is a bit humbling to have people come up and say, he is a great footballer. Or they will give me a bag about something that he has done wrong, I don’t get too protective, to me he is just my son. “I am happy for him because he is getting older and slower, and I hope he can go out now with a flag.” Fyfe was drafted by Fremantle from Claremont’s colts at pick 20 in 2009 and has gone on to play 245 games and kick 178 goals. He won the Brownlow Medal as the AFL’s fairest and best player in 2015 and 2019, All-Australian honours in 2014, 2015 and 2019, the AFL Players’ Association MVP in 2014 and 2015 and the Doig Medal as Fremantle’s best and fairest in 2013, 2014 and 2019. David Fyfe said his son had always had the drive to succeed as a footballer from a young age. His junior coaches Kim Slarke, Donald Wallace, Noel Morton and Garry Prater identified his talent. And Fyfe Sr said one piece of of advice from Prater that had stuck with him with him was: “Don’t get caught up in all the argy-bargy, let your football do the talking.” “He used to try so hard, he was so determined,” Fyfe Sr said of his son. “As a seven or eight-year-old, he was fixated on that, and he was practising at lunchtime when he was at school.” But for all the on-field success and off-field attention that comes with it, Fyfe Sr said he hoped his son would be remembered for more than just his sporting talent. Nat Fyfe has remained connected to Lake Grace throughout his football career, returning to drive trucks during the off-season and taking a keen interest in the local juniors, even sponsoring awards. The town has remained fiercely supportive of him too, with the local pub and football club decked out with Nat Fyfe memorabilia. “My family are so happy to have the support of Lake Grace, and we have felt that support for Nat too,” Fyfe Sr said. “I hope that people remember him not only as a good footballer, but as a good bloke.”