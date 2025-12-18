Front page famous: Remembering front pages of the Countryman

For many in WA’s farming and pastoral communities, the first time their face appears on the front page of the Countryman becomes a moment etched into memory. Sometimes it marks a season-saving downpour; other times it captures the grit required when the industry is pushed to breaking point. It can celebrate resilience in the wake of disaster, or simply freeze in time the pride of a family working the land together. Since 1885, Countryman has stood beside producers through triumph, turmoil and everything in between. And for those who found themselves pictured on newspaper stands — from rain-soaked grain growers to battle-worn pastoralists, from father-and-son farming duos to vets on the frontline of disaster response — the front page became more than a photograph. It became a reminder of where they were, what they faced, and the community that stood with them. To mark our 140th birthday, we asked several past cover faces to reflect on what it meant to see themselves on the front page for the very first time — what they remember, what has stayed with them, and how those moments sit in hindsight all these years later. Kulin farmer Graham Lethlean appeared on the front page of the August 19 edition of the Countryman in 2010, after the heavens opened and provided a “season-saving” 47mm of rain, bringing their total to 274mm for the growing season. At the time, Mr Lethlean told then-reporter Haidee Vandenberghe it had been the most significant rainfall of the season after a difficult year that could “always have been worse”. Pictured with his then two-year-old daughter Amy on his shoulders, Mr Lethlean said the picture captured by former Countryman photographer Danella Bevis — now the picture editor at The West Australian — enabled him to really “share his story” and was meaningful because he was usually busy on the farm and didn’t get much time with his daughter. “It’s a bit of recognition and you’re sharing your story, and obviously I’m very proud of my daughter,” he said. “We were pretty busy and I didn’t really employ anyone, so the kids didn’t get to see me much. “So it was nice to spend a bit of time with my daughter and get a picture on the front cover.” Mr Lethlean said when Amy finished her ATAR exams, she went straight to work the very next day. “She’s handling it pretty well . . . she’s learning about agriculture, she’s learning about farmers.” he said. Mr Lethlean reflected on how much farming has grown, saying this year they may even break a record for harvesting. “Farmers today are just so professional.” he said. “We’re growing better crops on less and less rainfall every year.” Earlier that year, well-known pastoralist Michael Thompson of Mundabullangana Station was photographed looking stern on the front page of the Countryman for a story about pastoralists and agricultural giant Elders negotiating with the Federal Government after its 2011 ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia. Captured at Fremantle Port for a front page published on May 17, 2012, Mr Thompson told Countryman at the time the six-week ban had cost his business between $300,000 and $400,000 in income that year and slashed its value by 30-40 per cent. He propped up his station with a fishing business which Mr Thompson said they were “lucky” to have as another income during the ban, unlike other people. Fourteen years years on, Mr Thompson told Countryman the live export ban was “ the lowest point in his life” and the lowest point in the station’s 150 years. “I reckon it took us five years to claw back in the marketplace to where we were prior to the ban,” he said. Mr Thompson reflected on his experience being featured on the front page of the Countryman, saying that although it was a welcome opportunity, it was unfortunately for the wrong reasons. “My mother was so proud of me . . . I was on the front page of the Countryman and the front page of the national paper — but unfortunately it was all for the wrong reasons.” he said. It was Jeremy Brooks’ father Murray who took centrestage when the father-son team appeared on the front page of the Countryman on April 3, 2008, for a story with the headline RAIN, BUCKETS OF RAIN. The photo shoot came after the Yuna farmers received more rain in two weeks than during the two years prior, with the northern agricultural region “drenched” during a year many other parts of WA had received little summer rain. Mr Brooks, who has taken over the reins at the farm, said that it was good to be on the front cover of the paper but laughed that he “copped some flack as you do”. He said that the weather patterns now are still “a bit random” and all “over the shop”. Jeremy said his father Murray is now retired and travelling around Australia, spending time on the road with “the caravan and the ute”. Despite being retired, Mr Brooks said Murray still comes out on the harvest to give them a hand. In February 2022, a terrifying bushfire tore through the Wheatbelt — razing thousands of hectares in the Shire of Corrigin. As the embers still burned and clean-up began, Countryman was there, speaking to farmers and others affected by the blaze. Among those were farmers and vets tasked with the harrowing job of euthanising sheep severely burned during the fire. On February 17, 2022, Countryman published a front page with the headline THANK YOU, with a photograph captured by then-photojournalist Shannon Verhagen — shining a spotlight on the volunteer firefighters, farmers and vets lending a hand. Among those was well-known livestock vet Holly Ludeman, who said the front page had given some hope during a difficult time. “It really showcased that community spirit was alive, and to see that community spirit on show on the front page of the newspaper at such a trying time was really amazing,” she said. “Seeing the community come together was something I will never forget. That front page was very special to us.” It was December 9, 1982 when John Gledhill was photographed at the then-Department of Agriculture’s Stoneville research station where he worked as a research and field officer specialising in horticulture. Neil, his proud son, tracked down a copy of the front page for John’s funeral in 2020 and recalled fondly what a big deal his father’s photograph on the front meant both at the time and in the years that followed. “I remember seeing the newspaper in his office when I was a child, he had about 20 copies of that edition in a pile on his desk,” Neil laughed. “It was a big deal to be on the front page of the Countryman . . . especially in the 1980s when there was no internet, there were limited vehicles for getting information. “Newspapers were the main way you got and shared information. “ John worked for the then-Department of Agriculture across different locations for about 30 years, including at Newdegate, Carnarvon, Chapman Valley, and Stoneville, meeting his wife Heather in Carnarvon in the early 1970s. Neil — who was born in Carnarvon — recalls that work at the department was the start of their journey, with the family moving to the Stoneville research station in the late 1970s. “Agriculture was his Dad’s life, he came from a farming family in Kenya . . . before immigrating to Australia and starting to work at the Department of Agriculture . . . a job he really loved,” he said. “When we planned his funeral, we were thinking about what made up his life and agriculture was such a big part of his life . . . so we wanted a digital copy of the front page. “You can tell from his body language and the smile on his face that this meant a lot to him at the time.” The front page is now proudly printed and on display at Heather’s house in Perth. Roslyn Martin — who grew up in York — wasn’t born when a photograph of her father Keith Gentle appeared on the front page of the paper in February 11, 1960 but said it was a piece of history her family cherished. The unorthodox photo featured Keith in a paddock with his cattle and a glider, with a caption saying it was taken when Countryman visited to see his “experimental crop of sunflowers”. “There it was discovered Keith is a glider enthusiast, a disciple of do-it-yourself and a well-read, scientifically inclined young farmer with a bold try-anything-once policy,” a small story about the visit read. Mrs Martin said her father built the tailless glider, called The Plank, and took it for a single flight before that style of glider was banned by the national aviation authority. “My father was very creative and innovative . . . and he loved his glider,” she said. “This was a photo of him with his two prized possessions . . . his glider and his cattle. “He was obviously very proud of the front page as he kept it for years . . . like many farmers he was very proud to be on the front page.” Keith bought his first bull in 1966 and later became one of WA’s first Santa Gertrudis breeders. In 1988, he and his wife Margaret and their sons moved to Morven in Queensland and took their cattle with them. Mrs Martin said the family donated the glider to the Bull Creek Aviation Museum in 1988, where it was restored and is still proudly on display to this day. After speaking with Countryman to reflect on her father’s front page, Mrs Martin later found a copy with her mother Margaret, whose last name was then Payne, on the cover of the paper on August 8, 1950, at the age of 15. Now 90, Margaret had been photographed at a round of sheep dog trials in Northam, with the picture caption reading: “Miss Margaret Payne with Mr Riley’s Bob at the annual field trials conducted by the WA Working Sheep Dog Association.”