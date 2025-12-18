You’d be hard-pressed to find a city kid hoping for a baby highland cow, a chicken coop or a new shovel when the big man in red pays a visit this Christmas, but these are among the requests from students at Gingin Primary School. We took to the road to visit the school to find out what country students might like for Christmas, with the school’s principal Kevin Brady taking our photographer Carwyn Monck on a tour of the school to meet some of the most festive children. Six-year-old Angus Dermody, of Regans Ford, went all out with a request of a new motorbike to help his family herd cattle on the farm — a pressie which might just set Santa back a few hundred thousand dollars. Naomi Martinovich, 8, was keen on a baby Highland cow, while her fellow eight-year-old peer Daphne Fritchot, also of Gingin, was hoping for a new shovel to help manage her family’s new veggie patch. Fifteen-year-old Emmett Howard, of Wannamal, had a wholesome answer — saying he just wanted to spend time with his family and friends this festive season. Cheers to that. We hope all of our readers have a safe and enjoyable Christmas this year. Printing of the Countryman will take a two-week break this Christmas, with this December 18 edition our last of the year and our first for 2026 set to hit the stands on January 8. We would love to see your Christmas pictures, and to hear about what you are up to on and off the farm this festive season. You can email your best snaps to countryman@wanews.com.au,and we might share them on Facebook or in the newspaper.