A major change to Grower Group Alliance’s funding arrangement has sparked a split response across the agriculture sector, with some stakeholders concerned about a breakdown in communication and threats to future research, while others remain confident the alliance can stand on its own. GGA’s 49 grower group members were left reeling last week when news broke the State Government would end its funding arrangement with the organisation after a six-year collaboration with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. GGA chief executive Rikki Foss said the move by the State Government was “surprising” and “disappointing”, and she was worried GGA would be left without offices, cars, or IT equipment as operating costs increased and funding was reduced. But Stirlings to Coast Farmers chief executive Lizzie von Perger said she was optimistic about the GGA’s future, and she hoped the not-for-profit group would continue to function “healthily”. “We’ve had a great working relationship with GGA,” she said. “They’ve provided lots of ongoing training and professional development for our staff within Stirlings to Coast Farmers, and for other grower groups around WA.” GGA was established in 2002 to develop and foster connections between grower groups, researchers, funding bodies, and industry. In 2019 the WA Government granted it $7.3 million across six years, but that funding has ceased. Ms von Perger said GGA had helped grower groups apply for larger tenders that they may not have applied for alone, and pulled a “bigger bucket” of funding into the Great Southern and other regions’ projects, including Closing the Economic Yield Gap for Grain Legumes in WA. “Legumes are challenging, but it has given us the research and development funding to run a whole suite of legume trials to promote legumes and diversifying rotations in the Great Southern,” she said. “To get farmers out to legume trials to see them in the paddock and playing around with different agronomy packages for legumes has been very valuable. “We just hope that the ending of that collaboration doesn’t affect GGA’s ability to continue the great work they’ve been doing.” Ms Foss said the end of the collaboration with DPIRD meant it would be harder for information to be extended to WA farmers, and it would change the extension adoption process. GGA facilitates collaboration and the provision of resources to grower groups, and promotes innovation and research, with member grower groups spanning grain, livestock, horticulture, and other niche sectors in agriculture. Facey Group chairperson Sam Horley said the State Government’s decision to end the collaboration was “extremely disappointing” and it was a “broken link” between grower groups and State Government. “GGA is a platform for grower groups to receive funding and to have a voice through political channels,” he said. “Facey is not a political group — it’s purely a grower group. “It’s not only funding, but it’s an avenue for us to look at future research, development, and farming.” Mr Horley said he thought there should be further talks between grower groups, the State Government, and GGA to explore if the avenue through DPIRD could be reinstated to avoid farmers having to bridge the funding gap themselves. “We’re levied up to the eyeballs on everything, and I think some sort of return on our levy should be protected,” he said. “Farmers already pay membership to grower groups — we also pay levies through the wool, through Australian Wool Innovation, through grain receivals we pay levies — from what I understand . . . that’s for future research and development. “For them (the State Government) to say we need to further fund this avenue is, to me, a disappointment.” Mr Horley said he felt WA farmers were not only losing a voice to State Government channels, but they were also losing support. “We need to do more research and develop, we need government support, we need support through the agencies,” he said.