It was a family affair when Sasimwa Suffolk Stud won the Wagin Woolorama’s top interbreed sheep contest with a “stand-out” ewe. It was the first time the York-based stud had taken out the supreme champion accolade with a Suffolk sheep after many years competing in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds competition. The May-drop ewe was crowned the best out of the 283 entries from 25 stud exhibitors across seven breeds. Sasimwa stud owners Glenn and Kay Cole were joined by their granddaughters Kadee and Madison Taylor, who also live in York. Mr Cole said the May-drop ewe had been a “stand-out” when the family was selecting its Woolorama team. It faced off against a May-drop UltraWhite ram from Hillcroft Farms stud at Popanyinning, marking the first time an UltraWhite ram had taken out the interbreed grand champion ram title in the Wagin Woolorama competition. This young UltraWhite ram, born on June 6, 2024, had pedigree back three generations of Hillcroft Farms genetics. Hillcroft Farms stud co-principal Dawson Bradford was the founder of the breed . . . using a cross base of Poll Dorset and White Dorper with additional genes of other breeds infused to perfect the breed that he said was now “true to type”. He previously ran the Hillcroft Farms Poll Dorset stud, but decided to change tact and reduce the cost of production via eliminating the high cost of wool harvesting. His aim was to concentrate entirely on breeding a clean skin type, with all growth contributed to prime lamb production. In a close competition between the ewe and ram, Mr Cole said his Suffolk ewe was the best in the breed and from his stud’s 2024-drop. “She was a clear stand-out. We are really happy to see her do so well,” he said. Earlier in the day, the ewe rose through the ranks after winning the pair of ewes under one year (showing milk teeth) class in the Suffolk section before facing off against its pair to be named champion Suffolk ewe. The Coles brought eight Suffolks and nine White Suffolks to this year’s Woolorama, and have taken out the top title “three or four times”. Entries were strong this year, with 110 White Suffolk entries from 10 breeders, 75 Poll Dorsets from six breeders, 30 Suffolks from four breeders, 20 UltraWhites from two breeders, and nine Ile de France from two breeders. There were also 12 Corriedale entries from one breeder and eight Texels from one breeder. The two interbreed judges had their work cut out for them, with this year’s judges including interstate talent Joel Donnan of Victoria, of Anden White Suffolk, UltraWhite and Speckle Park studs. Mr Donnan was joined by former exhibitor Grant Bingham, of Iveston White Suffolk, South Suffolk and UltraWhite studs. Earlier in the day, Mr Donnan had judged the White Suffolk competition and the UltraWhite breed, while Mr Bingham judged the Poll Dorsets and Corriedales.