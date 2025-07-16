The small town of Beacon has been thrust into the global spotlight after a German backpacker disappeared for 12 days, only to be found by a local station owner. Beacon locals were among those who joined an enormous search for German national Carolina Wilga, after she disappeared in Karroun Hill Nature Reserve, north of the town. Volunteers, police and State Emergency Service crews combed through the reserve after the 26-year-old was reported missing after last being seen in Beacon, about 330km north-east of Perth, on June 29. After nearly two weeks in harsh conditions - including freezing nights in dense bushland - Ms Wilga was spotted by Bimbijy Station owner Tania Henley on Friday July 11. Ravaged by mosquitoes, walking barefoot and weak along a remote bush track, Ms Wilga waved down the long-term resident who had been to town to pick up a trailer. Ms Henley — who also goes by the last name French — was heading back to her homestead near Paynes Find, about 40km from where Ms Wilga was found. “I had gone into Beacon to pick up my trailer, of all things. And I was really unsettled because no one had found her,” she said. She and her dog Zeus were driving up the roughly 166km stretch of Mouroubra Road when the dishevelled young woman “waved her hands” from the side of the road. Ms French immediately knew it was the missing backpacker. She stopped, got out of her car, gave the bewildered 26-year-old a hug and said “everyone’s been looking for you”. Ms Wilga, in shock at the slim prospect of being found at all, was exhausted, sunburnt, ravaged by mosquitoes and dehydrated. She didn’t know what day it was, and was concerned about getting in touch with her mum. “She said, ‘you’re my guardian angel’ and I thought, well, I don’t know about that,” Ms Henley said. The pastoralist said the chances of the pair crossing paths was very slim, as it could have been days before anyone else drove down that road. The pair made a plan to get in touch with police and get Ms Wilga to the Beacon airstrip, where she was then airlifted to Perth and taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital. The German backpacker opened up about her extraordinary survival story from her hospital bed on Monday, three days after she was miraculously found alive. In a statement, released by police along with a photograph of her clutching a teddy bear and smiling at Fiona Stanley Hospital, the 26-year-old paid special tribute to the “angel” who found her on the side of a dirt track on Friday and took her to safety. “The thought of all the people who believed in me, searched for me, and kept hoping for me gave me the strength to carry on during my darkest moments. For this, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. Ms Wilga also revealed how her van came to rest as it did — and why she left the vehicle – after police found her Mitsubishi Delica lodged in scrub at the bottom of a big rock. “I lost control of the car and rolled down a slope. In the crash, I hit my head significantly. As a result of the accident, I left my car in a state of confusion and got lost,” she said. A widespread search for Ms Wilga intensified after her friends stopped hearing from her on June 29 — the same day she was last captured on CCTV driving through Beacon. Ms Wilga’s family had also raised concerns with their local police station, which alerted Interpol and then WA Police. The 26-year-old has told police she plans to continue her travels to the east coast once she has recovered.