A humble volcanic rock often discarded in quarries and mines could hold the key to greener and more profitable Australian farms, according to ground breaking research led by the University of South Australia. Environmental scientist Dr Binoy Sarkar is spearheading national trials of crushed basalt as a low-cost soil improver that both boosts crop yields and captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere — a process known as Enhanced Rock Weathering. Used widely in construction, basalt is rich in nutrients and naturally neutralises acidic soils. Its fine particles, often seen as industrial waste, are being tested across agricultural sites in Queensland and South Australia. “Australian farmers spend around $1.2 billion a year fighting soil acidification with lime, which also contributes to greenhouse gas emissions,” Dr Sarkar said. “Basalt offers a sustainable, cheaper alternative—and it helps capture CO₂.” The project, in collaboration with James Cook University and carbon tech firm Carbonaught Pty Ltd, has received $5 million in Federal Government and private funding. Researchers believe it could create a new revenue stream for farmers and quarry operators through carbon credit markets. Australia’s agriculture sector produces nearly 18 per cent of national carbon emissions, but with basalt application, farms could reduce both fertiliser use and emissions, while repurposing a mining by product that usually goes to waste. Dr Sarkar’s collaborative team is the first in Australia to receive significant funding to trial the low-cost carbon cutting technology nationally “I hope we can see a lot more trials in the next few years, to build confidence and propel a large-scale adoption of this rock weathering technology,” he said. “It will also provide opportunities for farmers and quarry owners to sell carbon credits and earn additional profits. “Our farmers will be able to take advantage of this huge market when we have a strong monitoring, reporting and verification program for the technology.” Dr Sarkar says the research would not only benefit Australia’s agricultural sector, but also the mining sector, where basalt is a byproduct that has to be dug and moved aside before reaching valuable minerals located at depth. This byproduct is already crushed to make road building and construction materials, but finer fractions are stockpiled, often taking up large amounts of space with negligible commercial use.