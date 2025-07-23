Farmers are calling on the Federal Government to boost funding for the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority after new data revealed nearly half of all major pesticide applications were not being approved on time. The APVMA’s latest quarterly report showed just 54.9 per cent of pesticide assessments for new products were completed on time, sparking concerns about the impact on farm productivity and crop protection. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins affirmed the Government’s commitment to “cleaning-up” the chemical regular after analysing the findings of the authority’s structure and governance review. Ms Collins also highlighted the Government’s $21.1m investment into effective and safe agricultural and vet chemicals — on top of $5.2m to supplement APVMA’s cost-recovered funding. National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke warned that ongoing delays in regulatory approvals were putting Australian farmers at a competitive disadvantage. “AgVet chemicals are vital tools for managing pests, diseases, and weeds, directly affecting yields and farm profitability,” Mr Jochinke said. “Delays at the APVMA mean farmers can’t access new products when they need them, which threatens production and sustainability.” While the Federal Government provided the APVMA with a $5.2 million funding increase this year, Mr Jochinke said this was insufficient to resolve systemic issues. NFF has called for a permanent $8 million annual boost to ensure the regulator can meet demand and reduce approval backlogs. “These delays are costing farmers in lost productivity and increased risks,” Mr Jochinke said. “Investing in the APVMA is a straightforward way to support Australia’s agricultural sector and keep food and fibre production strong.” The APVMA’s Manufacturing Quality and Licensing Team last year extended its timeframe for completing audit reviews, with a goal to complete 90 per cent of audits within four months of “receiving the required information”. From July 1, it reverted to its original target of completing 90 per cent of audits within three months of receiving the information. Agricultural and veterinary chemicals are essential for protecting crops and livestock, maintaining biosecurity, and supporting Australia’s reputation for safe and sustainable farming practices. The NFF adopted its new AgVet Chemical Policy in May 2025, which outlines measures to improve regulatory efficiency and access to critical farm inputs. Ms Collins said the Government is investing $13 million to support access to effective and safe agricultural and veterinary chemicals, as well as an $8.1 million investment into the four-year extension to the Improved Access to Agricultural & Veterinary Chemicals program. “The Albanese Labor Government continues the clean-up of the APVMA with a clear path forward for agvet chemical regulatory reform, including the development of a sustainable funding model for the APVMA, providing certainty for the authority and chemical users,” she said. APVMA is funded by fees, charges and levies paid by the industry it regulates. The report on the structure and government arrangements for APVMA was commissioned by government following an independent review in 2024. The Federal Government has since provided a response to the report which outlined the Government’s reform agenda which Ms Collins said will strengthen Australia’s agvet chemicals regulation and bolster APVMA to undertake its critical work ensuring safe and effective agvet chemicals.