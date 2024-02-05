Thousands of live sheep and cattle will not be sent on another trip to the Middle East after the federal regulator denied an application to re-export the livestock. Since the first week of the year, about 16,500 cattle and sheep have been packed aboard the ship after it sailed for the Middle East, but then abandoned its voyage due to Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. In the early hours of Saturday hundreds of cattle were seen being trucked away from the Fremantle port towards “appropriate premises”, under strict quarantine protocols but about 14,000 sheep and 2000 cattle remained on board. The Israel-based exporter Bassem Dabbah applied for a re-export of the livestock to Israel via the Cape of Good Hope — a trip of about 33 days — but this was denied by the federal Department of Agriculture. The department was not satisfied the transport arrangements were appropriate to ensure the health and welfare of the animals. In a statement, the department said the livestock’s health and welfare remained its highest priority. “The livestock on the vessel continue to be in good health and they remain under veterinary care and supervision,” the department said. “There is no suspicion of exotic pests or diseases within the livestock. “The next steps for the livestock onboard the vessel are commercial decisions for the exporter to make. A range of options remain available to the exporter, and the department stands ready to assess any future application submitted by the exporter.” It comes as Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Beth Cookson confirmed some animals had died onboard. “The information that I have is that there have been a low number of mortalities, that remain well below the reportable mortality rate,” she said. Federal Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt said Australians expected a swift outcome for the livestock onboard. “I encourage members of the WA meat processing supply chain to assist with the handling of these animals, which are prime Australian produce,” he said. “I know that all Australians expect a swift outcome, that complies with Australia’s strict biosecurity protocols and maintains strong animal welfare standards.” Fremantle MP Josh Wilson said the application being denied was a welcome decision. “I am glad the independent regulator has prioritised the wellbeing of the animals on board the MV Bahijah, rather than allow them to suffer what would have been one of the longest live sheep voyages in the history of this blighted trade,” he said. “It now remains for the exporter to propose another option. I urge them to get the animals ashore as soon as possible.” On Monday morning the ship faced a fresh challenge at the other end of its planned journey by Israeli animal rights organisation Let the Animals Live. The group launched legal action to stop the trip saying the longer route amounted to “grievous animal cruelty” and the stress made them “more susceptible to sickness and disease”.