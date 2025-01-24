A tax bill — believed to be for more than $1 million — and missing cash reserves have plunged a powerful WA farming lobby group into crisis. The future of the 118 year-old Pastoralists and Graziers Association was in limbo on Friday amid revelations of serious “financial misconduct”. An investigation was launched into the groups’s affairs as the shock news rocked the industry and State Parliament. It’s understood the PGA’s problems have unravelled in recent weeks after a $1m-plus claim from the Australian Taxation Office for a long-running debt that was previously unknown to key officials. It is believed that much of the bill was for unpaid interest. The PGA’s executive is set to meet next Thursday to appoint financial specialists to scour its records. It is also searching for a bank account filled with cash from the sale of the PGA’s headquarters more than a decade ago. “We had a long term investment account with $2m and we’re still trying to track it down,” PGA president Tony Seabrook told The West Australian. “(It was) trust and faith. We all believed there was a term deposit. “We believe there’s been criminal activity and we’re in the process of trying to (work out) if that’s the case.” Mr Seabrook said he was determined the organisation would emerge from the other side and had received plenty of support from members. Earlier on Friday, the PGA told members it had “hit the pause button”, with staff stood down, membership fees frozen, and an investigation launched. The organisation said it was working to “develop an accurate assessment of its financial position”, citing a “financial deficit in our current modelling”. “The PGA executive and committee members have recently become aware of serious financial misconduct within its organisation,” the group’s statement said. “The PGA has taken immediate steps to address the issues.” PGA’s most recent annual report includes no breakdown of the organisation’s financial numbers. But it’s believed top officials were confident in their status as recently as last month. Nationals Leader Shane Love called the allegations “deeply concerning” but said the scandal should not detract from the PGA’s past work. “Our concern is, of course, all the hard-working, dedicated individuals who have put in hours of time and money into the PGA over the years,” he said. “We worked very closely with that organisation to see the overturning of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act and I worked very closely with Tony Seabrook in other aspects of Government, so my heart goes out to all those people that I know are dedicated to the industry and have put so much into the PGA.” Liberal MLC Peter Collier warned against rushing to judgment and said he “absolutely (did) not” regret his party’s past ties to the group. “The PGA, I’ve always regarded as a very professional unit, very professional organisation. I have had a lot to do with them, with both the Aboriginal heritage issue, but also the gun legislation,” Mr Collier said. “I have got zero understanding of what internal problems have existed from their financial perspective, and no one does. “And I think if we get to the point where we judge before the facts, we’ve lost the plot. “I won’t be doing that and I won’t be making comments on the internal machinations of the PGA.” The State’s other major agribusiness lobby group, WAFarmers, said the revelations of financial difficulties were “concerning” for the industry. “WAFarmers and PGA have developed a close working relationship in recent years, with alignment in our policies in almost all cases and, by working together, on a united front we have achieved a lot,” WAFarmers said in a statement. It added that the industry was “in an ominous political environment”. “We cannot stress enough that advocacy that supports our farmers, pastoralists and graziers, with the industry under attack from all sides by activists and governments is critical,” the statement said.