Macquarie Asset Management’s move to acquire logistics giant Qube has sharpened nerves well beyond boardrooms and trading floors. In Western Australia’s grain belt, the concern is not Qube itself but what the deal signals: that Australia’s major logistics and bulk-handling assets are once again in play. And if you are a global asset manager looking for strategically critical infrastructure with fragmented ownership and long-term underinvestment, CBH Group inevitably stands out. This is not the first time CBH has attracted attention, and it is not happening in a vacuum. Its vulnerability today is not the product of predatory finance or conspiracy but of a long series of missed opportunities — particularly on rail — that have left Western Australia’s grain industry carrying costs it should never have had to absorb. CBH remains Australia’s largest grain exporter and the custodian of an extraordinary network of storage, handling and port assets across the State. It underpins a sector that now routinely produces more than 25 million tonnes of grain a year. Yet much of the system that moves that grain still reflects assumptions made in the 1970s, not the realities of a modern, export-oriented bulk commodity industry. To understand why CBH is again in play, it is necessary to revisit what it failed to do when it mattered most. The most consequential missed opportunity was rail. When the WA Government sold the freight rail network under the Court government, CBH stood aside. When Tier 3 rail lines were later abandoned and leaseholders walked away under the Barnett government, CBH again failed to act. Most remarkably, it declined the opportunity to take control of the Tier 3 network from Brookfield for a nominal sum. In doing so, it surrendered long-term influence over its single largest cost input. That decision continues to shape the economics of grain production. Rail was progressively abandoned, grain was forced on to road, freight distances lengthened and below-rail access charges escalated. The costs did not disappear; they were simply transferred on to growers and regional communities. This failure came at precisely the wrong time. As sheep numbers declined under sustained policy pressure, large areas of the Wheatbelt pivoted decisively into cropping. Growers invested heavily in seeders, headers, trucks and on-farm storage. Production surged. What did not keep pace was the shared logistics backbone that underpins export competitiveness. The contrast with the mining sector could not be clearer. In the 1970s, Western Australia exported roughly five million tonnes of grain a year. Today it exports five times that. Over the same period, Pilbara iron ore grew from around 50 million tonnes a year to more than 800 million tonnes. Both are bulk commodities. Both depend fundamentally on logistics. Only one built infrastructure that kept pace with its growth. The miners understood early that rail and ports were not optional extras, but the business itself. As volumes expanded, they invested relentlessly in integrated, purpose-built rail corridors and port capacity, retained control of below-rail infrastructure, eliminated bottlenecks before they became constraints, and drove unit costs down year after year. Cost discipline was non-negotiable. Grain, by contrast, expanded on top of a network that was allowed to fragment. Instead of scaling infrastructure alongside output, policy settings and commercial decisions pushed freight on to roads ill-suited to the task, shut down 700km of Tier 3 lines, and locked in structurally higher costs. Those costs are now embedded in land values, regional competitiveness and farm margins. This history explains why CBH now attracts external interest. Global infrastructure investors do not chase well-governed systems with disciplined capital allocation and clear long-term strategy. They chase assets where value is trapped by indecision, political paralysis or underinvestment — and where someone else has already borne the cost of neglect. It also explains why the current moment matters. For the first time in decades, the State Government has signalled interest in buying back the freight rail network rather than allowing it to run down over the remaining life of the lease. For CBH, this should not be seen as a threat but as an opportunity. This should also focus minds in government. CBH is not just another agribusiness; it underpins a supply chain of strategic importance to Western Australia’s regions and export economy. A sale of CBH to corporate or foreign owners would almost certainly replay the rail fiasco of the past two decades: infrastructure run to extract maximum returns, costs loaded onto users, and long-term regional efficiency sacrificed for short-term yield. The response from growers would be predictable and rational. Faced with rising access charges and inflexible systems, more farmers would invest in on-farm storage, assemble their own road-train logistics and bypass the rail network altogether, hauling grain directly to port. The result would be higher costs embedded across the system, further erosion of rail volumes, increased pressure on already stressed regional roads, and the steady hollowing-out of a shared logistics backbone the State can ill afford to lose. Leaving freight rail in foreign hands while allowing CBH to drift toward corporate ownership risks locking Western Australia into a high-cost grain logistics model for decades. The iron ore sector shows what works. Owner-operators who control rail and ports invest ahead of demand, drive down unit costs, and build systems scaled to long-term production, not quarterly returns. A partnership between CBH and the State Government to regain control of grain rail would not be ideological; it would be economic. Rail remains the cheapest, safest and most efficient way to move bulk grain over long distances. It reduces regional road damage, congestion and emissions while lowering long-term freight costs. Properly structured, such a partnership could deliver what the miners achieved decades ago: a logistics system that serves producers and regions, rather than extracting value from them. CBH has survived one major takeover episode. Survival alone, however, is not success. Co-operatives exist to serve members, not to persist by inertia. Unless CBH returns to first principles — low-cost handling, efficient freight, disciplined capital allocation and a credible long-term infrastructure strategy — it will continue to bleed relevance. All industries that fail to invest in their logistics eventually pay the price. Western Australia’s mining sector learned that lesson early. The grain industry is now being forced to relearn it, decades later. The choice is clear: reform by design, through partnership and foresight, or reform imposed from the outside. John Hassell is vice-president of the National Farmers Federation and a former director of CBH Group.