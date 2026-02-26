The Wagin Woolorama poultry judging section will be observed for the first time by judge Reece Jerrett, who was the 2022 Royal Agricultural Society of WA Rural Ambassador. Wagin Woolorama president Fiona Dawson said Mr Jerrett went on to become the national winner the same year. “He is quite a celebrity in the agriculture show world,” she said. Woolorama poultry steward Joe O’Brien said the second judge would be Richard Norrish, of Ravensthorpe, who runs a farm and breeds poultry. “We are hoping to have a big show this year, but it always depends on the weather — if it’s too hot, then numbers will drop off,” Mr O’Brien said. “The last few years we have had about 250 entries with good weather.” Mr O’Brien has been the steward at Wagin for five years, and has shown poultry for 10 years. “I run about 30 different breeds on our three acres (1ha) and typically show about 40 throughout the agricultural show circuit,” he said. “I have a few White Wyandotte that I show — they are a rare breed. There may be only three breeders in WA. “Some breeds are tough to build up numbers.” Mr O’Brien’s favourite White Wyandotte, named Snowy, is a beautiful rooster that should not be missed at this year’s Woolorama.