The first loss of access to all Black Sea wheat exports in more than a century as the Russia and Ukraine conflict intensifies is about to send shockwaves through the global and Australian grains and oilseeds market, Rabobank warns.

Russia and Ukraine together export about 30 per cent of the globe’s exported wheat. The two nations were forecast to export between 55-60 million tonnes of wheat this year, eclipsing Australia’s 35mt.

The Russia Ukraine conflict will have large ramifications for global and Australian grains and oilseeds markets, and particularly wheat, according to agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

“The loss of access to all Black Sea wheat exports has not occurred in more than 100 years,” the agribusiness banking specialist said.

“A full-scale conflict between Russia and Ukraine will see exports out of the region grind to a halt, at least in the short term, due to blockages to shipping and the high cost or lack of availability of insurance for vessels.

“And if sanctions are implemented on Russian wheat exports, it will cause long-term structural changes to wheat flows.”

Global wheat prices have already risen 21 per cent since February and Rabobank tipped prices could rise another 5 to 10 per cent in the short term as Russia increases its stranglehold on Ukraine. If the conflict continues to July, when the Black Sea harvest starts, and sanctions on Russia are implemented, global prices could rise another 61 per cent from current levels, it expects.

Wheat on Friday jumped to the highest since 2008. Futures in Chicago rose as much as 2.8 per cent to $US9.6075 a bushel as traders weighed the unfolding crisis.

Demand for Australian wheat could spike as buyers search for alternative supply. While Rabobank said farmgate prices would benefit they will likely not see the full upward impact of the global price rise due to Australia’s recent large harvest — WA’s harvest is expected to top 24mt — along with limits on export capacity and the positive grains outlook for the coming 2022 Australian season.

It said in order for Australian wheat prices to more closely follow higher global prices, the country would need to increase its export capacity.

But WA is already struggling to cope with its record harvest, with CBH on Thursday issuing a call for its 3700 grower members to supply trucks and drivers to get the mammoth stockpiles of grain to its four ports.

A crippling labour shortage and the threat of COVID disruptions means the co-op cannot get enough grain to port and onto ships in time to meet strong global demand.

CBH has forward-booked 17mt of shipping capacity but with millions more tonnes of grain delivered, it needs more trucks to help with the massive task of getting the grain to Kwinana, Esperance, Albany and Geraldton.

In a letter sent out on Thursday morning to CBH’s 3700 grower members, chief operations officer Mick Daw called on growers to lend a hand, offering premium financial incentives.