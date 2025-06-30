WA Agricultural Research Collaboration director Kelly Pearce says the organisation is up for the challenge after investing in three, three-year projects aimed at stopping polyphagous shot-hole borer from spreading into farming areas. The WARC, launched in 2022, will invest $2.1 million into the projects focused on improved research strategies, detection and surveillance methods and a better understanding of host biology and interactions in the WA environment. It will team up with Curtin University, Murdoch University and the University of WA to run the projects, which Dr Pearce said would involve close communication with WA local governments to work across a “range of environments and host trees”. Dr Pearce promised outgoing research findings and outcomes would be shared with industry stakeholders as the projects progressed, with plans to host workshops and information-sharing sessions with various stakeholders. The Curtin University-led project will aim to develop predictive models and risk maps to help prioritise surveillance and control efforts to help determine the most efficient resource allocation and enhanced decision-making. Murdoch University will lead a project to further examine the host range of shot-hole borer in WA, looking at advanced technologies such as remote sensing, AI-driven risk mapping and geospatial tools to improve early detection. The University of WA project will investigate the development and use of innovative chemical and biological controls against the pest, as well as improved pest detection by identifying new chemical lures and harnessing community involvement. The $2.1m is separate to the $26.5 million allocated by the WA Government in the 2025-26 State Budget, which includes a previously announced $7.2 million for a tree recovery program aimed at replanting thousands of trees in Perth. Dr Pearce said undertaking research in WA conditions and environments was critical to learn more about polyphagous shot-hole borer and find alternative solutions. “This is an excellent example of what WAARC was set up to achieve — working together with our multi-organisational network of government, academia and industry to build transformational research focused on priority issues and key knowledge gaps for WA,” she said. “To maximise the impact of these projects, WAARC will facilitate active engagement through regular cross-project workshops and information-sharing sessions. “This collaboration will ensure timely communication of research results to enable the three projects to adapt and address challenges collectively, enhancing shot-hole borer management and WA’s biosecurity resilience.” WARC was launched by former WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan in July 2022 in a bid to improve farmer-led research across WA, to build on existing scientific efforts and avoid duplication across various research organisations. The $35 million WARC project was bankrolled by a $25m three-year commitment by the State Government and a $10m upfront investment from the Grains Research Development Corporation.