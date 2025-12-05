Five students from WA’s agricultural colleges have been recognised for their outstanding skills in shearing and wool handling, receiving the WA Shearing Industry Association’s Neville Munns Scholarship awards. The awards, which include a $500 Top Gun Shearing voucher, are given annually to students from WA College of Agriculture campuses at Narrogin, Morawa, Harvey, Denmark, and Cunderdin who show exceptional talent and interest in pursuing a career in the shearing industry. This year’s winners were Narrogin’s Zaria Francis, Morawa’s Louis Haeusler, Harvey’s Thomas Robertson, Denmark’s Summer Sutherland, and Cunderdin’s Sheldon Langford. WASIA life member Eddy McEllister presented 17-year-old Zaria Francis with her award at Narrogin’s graduation ceremony on October 24. “Well done Zaria and we look forward to seeing you working in our industry,” Mr McEllister said. “Zaria now gets to kit herself out with shearing gear thanks to our very good friends and industry supporter Top Gun.” Zaria’s father, Jay Francis said he was proud to see his son Toby win the same award in 2023. At the college’s Open Day in October, Zaria shore 100 Merinos, showing her passion for livestock. “I was so proud to have my dad and pop there to support me,” she said. She grew up on the family farm in Ravensthorpe, where her father, a former shearer, mentored her in shearing. Zaria has been working as a sampling technician at CBH and is planning a mustering adventure at a northern cattle station after harvest. Sixteen-year-old Thomas Robertson from Harvey was honoured after completing Year 11. “I would enjoy classing our wool while continuing to help out with all the farm work, I will be harvesting our crop this month before taking on a job at the Kolindale stud,” he said. “I also like shearing competitions and placed thrid in the novice at Kojonup this year. “My ambition is to learn to be a key farm worker at home and compete in shearing shows.” Cunderdin’s Sheldon Langsford, 18, credited the college’s agricultural technical officer Wayne Laird for helping him hone his skills. “I grew up on my family’s Quairading farm, we are 100 per cent cropping — shearing training at school was a new experience and I enjoyed the challenge,” he said. “We are currently harvesting at the farm, after that I may look into a short course in agronomy so I can understand more about the cropping side of things.” Denmark student Summer Sutherland, 18, said she was thrilled with her award and is considering a Certificate III in wool handling for her career. “I loved learning about sheep at Denmark, its was a geat opportunity and opened up many career choices for me,” she said. “I am currently living and working in Geraldton with my CBH job as a weighing bridge office, and would like to work for a local shearing contractor to gain more experience.” WASIA president Darren Spencer presented the award to Morawa’s Louis Haeusler at the college’s graduation on October 31. “Well done, Louis, looking forward to seeing you work in our industry,” Mr Spencer said. Louis, who grew up on a cropping farm in Three Springs, currently works at CBH as a grid operator. “I am planning to go contract farming for about six months, then work as a shearer for our local contractor — I love sheep,” he said. “I contribute my award win to my mentor — Morawa Ag technical officer Michael Price, who was an excellent shearing teacher.” Mr Spencer said WASIA plays a key role in supporting WA’s agricultural students and encouraging young people into the shearing and wool handling industry. “We aim to encourage young people into the shearing and wool handling industry,” he said.