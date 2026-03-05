Caterpillar tech from WA heads to Chicago to test his skills

A Caterpillar technician from WA has come in second at the firm’s inaugural Global Dealer Technician Challenge Finals in Chicago. Leon Archibald travelled to Edwards, Illinois, last week to try his luck at the hands-on, skills-based competition that tests agility, resilience, and versatility. To get to this point, he beat thousands of technicians and competed in several rounds involving a series of stations. Competitors needed to identify the root cause of an issue or complaint, diagnose a repair for the scenario, and relay the solution back to the customer under incredibly tight time constraints. Cat dealers globally are experiencing a growing demand for technicians. By the end of 2028, it is estimated Cat dealers may need to hire more than 38,000 technicians, and the company is keen to showcase this high-tech, high-impact and high-demand career in a recruitment bid. Caterpillar vice-president of global service Henry Venneman said there were thousands of opportunities worldwide, and Cat dealers were often looking for people who were problem solvers, mechanically inclined, and tech-savvy. “These trained experts are on the front line of support, working to keep machines and engines up and running to help ensure our customers’ critical projects are completed,” Mr Venneman said. Mr Archibald’s success was announced at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest construction trade show in the world in Las Vegas, running from March 3-7.