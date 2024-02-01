Two boutique WA dairy producers are back in local ownership after a South West company scooped them up as part of an expansion plan. The Margaret River Dairy Company — known for its cheese and yoghurts — and Mundella Foods, a yoghurt producer — have been bought by The Cheeky Cow, based in Busselton. The Cheeky Cow, led by first-generation farmer Hayden Russell, aims to develop the first totally compostable milk bottle. It produces homogenised and non-homogenised milk, stocked at several IGAs and independent retailers across Perth and the South West, including the well-known Bunbury Farmers Market. Margaret River Dairy Company was owned by Manassen Foods — itself owned by Chinese Food giant Bright Foods Group — but in August last year was shuttered when a buyer could not be found. At the time, Manassen told Margaret River Dairy Company customers there would be no impact on Mundella, established 50 years ago. Since then, the Margaret River Dairy Company site in Metricup — between Busselton and Margaret River — has been closed. It’s understood part of Mr Russell’s plan is to move The Cheeky Cow operations to that site after a refit and upgrade as he looks to expand operations and the reach of all three brands now in his portfolio. Corporate records show the deals were struck late last year. Margaret River Dairy Company’s origins date back to 1966 when Italian artisan cheesemakers sold farmhouse cheese and ricotta in suburban Perth, but by 1990 it moved to near Cowaramup and four years later combined with Margaret River Cheese Company. Manassen bought the merged business in 2000 and renamed it. Its Chinese owners snapped up Manassen in 2011. Many dairy farmers were surprised at Margaret River Dairy Company’s closure despite Manassen claiming it had looked for a buyer for about 12 months, given the cheese and yoghurt maker’s being for sale appeared to have been a closely guarded secret. Margaret River Dairy Company had won awards from the Dairy Industry Association of Australia and in the Perth Food Awards, with its products sold in Woolworths and Coles nationally.