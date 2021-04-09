Search
Truck suspected of stealing calves in Gingin puts local farmers on alert

Jenne Brammer
A van has been sighted near Gingin, and is suspected of trying to steal calves.
Camera IconA van has been sighted near Gingin, and is suspected of trying to steal calves. Credit: Rebecca Turner/Rebecca Turner

Police have urged people near Gingin to be on the lookout for a suspicious van which is suspected of being used in an attempt to steal local calves.

Gingin Police used a social media post to ask locals to watch out for a white refrigerator-type Hino truck — like a supermarket delivery truck — which has been seen in the area over the past week.

The post said the truck was suspected of attempting to steal calves from local properties, and urged any sightings to be reported to RuralWatch.

The post coincides with a major cattle rustling bust in the State’s north by the Rural Crime Squad. Called Operation Topography, five people have been charged in relation to offences relating to the theft of 803 cattle worth $800,000.

There is nothing to suggest the two events are related.

Cattle prices are soaring as strong restocking demand from the east coast, after a prolonged drought, driving strong demand for livestock.

The Western Young Cattle Indicator — which represents the value of cattle being sold at WA saleyards — has almost doubled in two years and almost trebled in eight years, now sitting at near $10/kg liveweight.

