Alan Joyce will be hauled in front of a Senate probe into the Federal Government’s decision to block flights from Qatar Airways. Speaking in Brisbane on Tuesday, Bridget McKenzie — who is chairing the Senate inquiry — said summons powers would be enacted by the Senate, forcing Mr Joyce to appear once he comes back to Australia from overseas. “The committee has been informed, through his legal representatives, that Mr Alan Joyce, former CEO of Qantas, will be unavailable to appear before the Committee either in person or via video link due to personal obligations while overseas,” Senator McKenzie said. “The committee has therefore determined today to summons Mr Joyce upon his arrival back in Australia to appear before the Committee.” The probe will seek answers from the former CEO — who retired early — over a number of controversies which have plagued the airline, including its influence in the Qatar decision and allegations of selling tickets on ghost flights. Under Mr Joyce’s watch, the airline had also been condemned for illegally sacking 1700 ground workers and conceding its travel credit refund policy was botched. Tuesday’s news come on the same day as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese avoided weighing in on whether Richard Goyder should resign as Qantas chairman due to the state of the national carrier’s reputation. Mr Albanese was asked about Mr Goyder’s tenure following calls by the Australian and International Pilots Association for the Qantas chairman to retire at the airline’s next annual general meeting. The Prime Minister said Qantas needed to repair its reputation following a slew of scandals, which include the illegal sacking of 1700 ground crew and allegations it misled customers by selling tickets on ghost flights. “Qantas has a lot of work to do to repair the damage that has been done to its reputation both in terms of workers and ... customers,” he said. Labor Sentor Tony Sheldon — who sits on the committee probing the Qatar decision — said he stood with Qantas workers who have called on Mr Goyder to resign. “Every substantial group of workers within the Qantas crew, within the Qantas airline wants you to go,” Senator Sheldon said in reference to My Goyder “The general public wants you to go, because you have to take responsibility for the decisions as chairman of the board.” Senator Sheldon said Mr Goyder has not yet publicly apologised for the illegal sacking of 1700 ground workers through Qantas’ outsourcing decision. My Goyder has previously said he would not retire as chair of the board, citing the airline is in need of stability. Mr Albanese also doubled down on the Federal Government’s controversial decision to deny Qatar Airways an additional 28 flights per week, arguing it was made in the “national interest” and was a “normal way” bilateral air service agreements were conducted. That’s despite contrary comments made by the Productivity Commission during a Senate hearing in Brisbane on Tuesday. Speaking at the hearing, the commission argued the definition of “national interest” in these agreements was not transparent and needed more clarity, given, atface value, the flights would have brought down the cost of flying for Australians. During the same inquiry, Turkish Airlines said it has not heard a word from the Federal Government about whether it will be granted additional flights into Australia. Turkish Airlines Australian general manager Ahmet Halid Kutluogu said the Government had not contacted the carrier about its request for more slots, which were asked for more than a month ago. Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie said it was baffling the Government had not moved on the request given the need for more capacity into Australia. “It’s very clear from the Turkish Airlines witnesses today that they have been absolutely confused with this Government’s refusal to sit down and get their application dealt with,” she said. Mr Kutluogu said the airline wants to provide better routes for Turkish people living in Australia. Turkish Airlines has the rights to seven slots a week into Australia via Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, however, it doesn’t currently fly to Australia. Mr Kutluogu on Tuesday said those rights along are insufficient to make flying from Istanbul to Australia economically viable, which prompted the request. The request was made more than 45 days ago. Addressing the same hearing on Tuesday, Alliance Airlines argued the domestic market was competitive despite Qantas and Virgin Australia holding more than 90 per cent of the market share. Alliance is the main provider of charter services for fly-in, fly-out operations in Australia and the largest wet leaser of aircraft to airlines like Qantas. Marc Devine, a manager at Alliance, said the airline’s charter operations were largely unaffected by constraints at major airports. The charter service — used heavily by businesses in WA’s resources sector — was previously subject to a takeover proposal by Qantas, which has a 20 per cent stake in the company. The ACCC had blocked the proposal, claiming it would lessen competition in the charter services sector. Elsewhere, Burt Sigsworth, from ground handling operator Dnata, said his business was servery impacted by being cut out of receiving JobKeeper during the pandemic. Mr Sigsworth said the business struggled after the pandemic to scale up to meet demand — particularly for baggage handling — compared to other operators due to its workforce not being eligible for the wage subsidy scheme. Dnata is a subsidiary of Emirates, which is a state-owned company. It has a workforce of around 4000 staff and has recently taken over Qantas’ catering business. Mr Sigsworth said more international flights into Australia would assist it and other contractors to rebuild and accrue ground staff. “If you’ve got one flight that’s not efficient,” he said. “If we’re servicing more flights that’s much more efficient.” During the hearing, Brisbane Airport and Melbourne Airport said Qantas had been late on landing and usage payments. Senator McKenzie asked if the duopoly of Qantas and Virgin was impacting the travelling public and reducing the bargaining power of the airports. Both airports said it was important the relationship with Qantas remained strong, given the role it plays in the company industry. Melbourne Airport said each international flight brings around $150 million annually per flight in economic benefit. On that basis, the denied Qatar flights would have brought in $4.2 billion a year. Senator McKenzie also argued the Government had not taken into consideration the economic benefit of additional flights. “In the absence of any other information, the only assumption I can make is that Catherine King did not consider the economic impact of her decision on Australians or the Australian economy in her decision to block Qatar Airways,” she said. “Because we know Australians are paying higher air fares as a direct result of her decision. “The direct result is they’ve got a less choice of destination, our exporters are paying more to export, particularly their sheep products into the Middle East.” John Hart, chair of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also spoke at the inquiry and said Australia’s outbound travel market had recovered better than its inbound equivalent.