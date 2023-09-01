Despite his St Georges Terrace office address, CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara has his heart — and business focus — firmly in WA’s agricultural sector. Often on the road to see members of the State’s oldest co-operative, Mr Macnamara said agriculture was an all-consuming industry that was inherently rewarding and often much more innovative than it was given credit. After two years of record harvests, grain growers in WA were boosted recently when the Chinese Government finally relaxed tariffs of more than 80 per cent on imports. Mr Macnamara said the net impact locally was increases of up to $70 per tonne. “The Chinese market consumes up to between 80 to 90 per cent of the Asia’s malt production, so the reopening of such a large market is an exciting opportunity for WA growers,” he told Insider magazine, out on Wednesday in The West Australian, in a wide-ranging interview. Mr Macnamara took up the top job at CBH nearly two years ago after several years as its chief operations officer. It marked a return to agriculture for a man who enjoyed stints in investment banking after being and raised on a farm at Williams. “Agriculture, it’s sort of the family business, so when an opportunity came up at CBH, I jumped at it,” he said. Among his achievements at CBH to date is hitting a financial surplus of nearly $498 million. But the resumption of dealings with China will undoubtedly be a relief, with the first vessel to be loaded with barley for Chinese customers imminently. “We’re looking forward to resuming trade with our barley customers in China,” Mr Macnamara said. Read the full article in Insider magazine, available free inside Wednesday’s The West Australian