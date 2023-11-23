Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott has been recognised for his “sustained excellence” in leadership after being named WA Pinnacle Awards’ Business Leader of the Year. Mr Scott became just the eighth chief executive of the century-old Wesfarmers in November 2017, having joined the WA conglomerate 24 years earlier. The Olympian marked his first year at the top by aborting Bunnings’ costly expansion into Britain and spinning off the Coles supermarkets business bought a decade earlier. In the past few years, he has pushed Wesfarmers into new investments, notably developing a lithium business and buying Priceline owner Australian Pharmaceutical Industries. Judges on Thursday night acknowledged Mr Scott’s pursuit of excellence, dedication to achieve long-term, positive outcomes and resolute leadership. Past winners of the award, run by the Australian Institute of Management WA, include Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes, Bill Beament, Mr Scott’s predecessor Richard Goyder, Andrew Forrest, Nev Power, the late Stan Perron, Adrian Fini, Sue Murphy and Chris Ellison. Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart took the award home last year. “As the leader of a century old organisation that ranks as one of the largest private sector employers in the country (Mr Scott) has demonstrated sustained excellence in leadership,” AIM WA chief executive Gary Martin said. “(Mr Scott) has also regularly demonstrated a willingness to advocate on matters that affect not just his company but society more broadly, whether it be around business policy, such as tax reform and industrial relations, or social issues.” Other 2023 Pinnacle Award winners on Thursday night included: All winners received $20,000 worth of workplace training to donate to a charity of their choice.