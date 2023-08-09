Locals in Mogumber, population 58, have rallied together to buy the town’s historic tavern, saving the beloved pub from disrepair and transforming it into a community hub. The Mogumber Outback Club paid $260,000 for the 130-year-old establishment on a 3035sqm block on the Moore River after longtime owners Ken and Pearl Harrison retired. Formerly known as the Black Bull Tavern, the business has been rebranded as The Mogumber Hub and recently celebrated a “soft reopening” after six months of major interior renovations. MOC secretary Pauline Bantock said the tavern’s temporary closure highlighted how important it was to the tiny Wheatbelt community, located about 100km north-east of Perth. “It was hard for the community not to have that social interaction on a daily basis, where you could just pop in and see people,” she said. “From a community aspect, you need something that pulls you together . . . to make sure that you actually go and catch up with people and socialise. “Especially on big farms — you can get wrapped up in your own little world where you don’t even see your neighbours.” It was Ms Bantock — also the Shire of Victoria Plains president and a Mogumber Hub board member — who hatched the scheme to buy the tavern, inspired by communities in the towns of Nyabing and Kulin. A GoFundMe page was set up, though the bulk of the money raised has been sourced via proceeds from the rodeo and donations from the local district. The renovation kitty was bolstered by a “foundation membership drive”, which has attracted individual of $1000 donations from 111 people, whose names will be immortalised on an honour board inside the hub. The town itself has only a few houses, a hall, an oval, and a post office that opens twice a week. “It’s a blink and you miss it kind of town, but it’s always had a really strong community and a really strong ethic for volunteering, and that’s how we’ve managed to do this project,” Ms Bantock said. By Cally Dupe York watering hole on market Another country pub owned by a local farming syndicate, Imperial Homestead in York, is on the market. The 1886-built hotel — the first one in York — was bought by locals in May 2017, with a view to restoring its classic beauty and creating a venue that would do the town proud. The fully licensed, heritage-listed hotel in the heart of town has recently been renovated. It offers 14 rooms, seven bathrooms, big lounges, and multiple revenue avenues through food, bar, coffee, accommodation, and functions sales. It includes owner accommodation. Offers are sought from $1.8 million through GMO in West Perth. Quadrant success Quadrant Investments, the new owners of a complex at Balcatta, has attained an extremely high yield. The three-storey complex at 110 Erindale Road sold for $8.1 million, reflecting a yield of 8.24 per cent. Colliers director of investment services WA, James Baker, and manager investment services, Shane Isaacs, said the campaign attracted strong interest with more than 40 inquiries from local, interstate and offshore investors and property syndicators. Melvista under way Oryx Communities has started construction of The Melvista residential aged-care home in Nedlands. Commercial construction firm EMCO Building started this week following the March demolition of the existing structures. The WA Planning Commission granted approval in late July for a two-year extension to existing planning approval. Oryx Communities managing director Toby Browne-Cooper said it would be the group’s third aged-care home in Perth, joining The Richardson and The Queenslea. Emco said the building contract was signed this year.