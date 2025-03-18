The Wheatbelt town of Narrogin is set for a green energy investment wave as two new projects worth a combined $800 million head for development review. Plans for a 200 megawatt solar farm and 800 megawatt hour battery on farmland south of Narrogin were lodged for development assessment by ACE Power and ARP Australian Solar in recent weeks. The solar farm would be large enough to power about 60,000 homes. ACE — an abbreviation of Australian Clean Energy — is backed by German fund Pelion Green Future. The company reportedly pledged in 2021 to spend about $2.5 billion on green energy projects in Australia. Nearby, South Energy has put forward a $400m battery which would store about 800MWh of electricity. South is financed by Melbourne property developer Growland Group. According to the project’s website, Narrogin was chosen because the site has excellent access to the power grid, flat terrain and good road connections. Shire of Narrogin chief executive Dale Stewart said there were six green energy projects in the pipeline for the region. “Narrogin . . . is becoming a renewable industry hub,” he said. Neoen last year lodged plans for a 200MW wind farm in Narrogin, while it’s understood two more wind power projects are in detailed planning phases. Future Energy Australia is still pursuing a biodiesel refinery near the town but was forced to pull its application to the environmental regulator following land access changes, it’s believed. The latest proposals come amid a flood of green energy investment in WA after the State Government promised to shut down publicly owned coal power stations by 2030. But the swift transition brought warnings that the State’s main grid will need plenty of new generators to keep the lights on. Two wind farms backed by State-owned monopoly Synergy were given the green light over summer — with Vestas picked to build Synergy’s Kings Rocks project and an expansion of the Warradarge wind farm. Warradarge is owned by Bright Energy Investments, a joint venture between Synergy, Cbus Super and CVC DIF.