NLIS cattle hotline could be mothballed within months

A hotline for cattle farmers to get information about the National Livestock Identification System could be mothballed in coming months but the State Government has pledged to create a similar service for sheep. The WA National Livestock Identification System cattle helpdesk was set up in 2011 to help WA cattle farmers transition to electronic identification in cattle, which became mandatory in 2005. The eID tags contain a microchip that can be read with a scanning wand or panel reader, allowing for information to be uploaded to the National Livestock Identification System database. For the past 13 years, the helpdesk has been funded by industry and delivered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, but funding arrangements through the Cattle Industry Funding Scheme expire at the end of June. A DPIRD spokeswoman said consultation had started with the Industry Management Committee that oversees the industry funding scheme about if there was a “future need for a dedicated cattle service and ongoing funding”. Countryman understands the discussions were sparked by the impending retirement of department technical officer Jack Nixon, who has been the friendly voice answering the helpdesk phone number since its inception. The DPIRD spokeswoman said the State Government was committed to creating a dedicated helpline to support sheep and goat producers, and ensuring supply chain participants meet “new regulatory requirements”. The State Government announced in mid-2023 that all sheep and goats in WA will need to have electronic identification tags (eID) in their ears from July 1, 2026. Sheep producers have so far bought more than four million eID tags under a WA Tag Incentive Payment launched by the State Government in April 2023, which provides a 75 cent discount on eID tags bought. “The sheep and goat eID helpline is funded until mid-2027 as part of the State Government’s financial commitment to support the introduction of eID for sheep and goats,” the spokeswoman said. The DPIRD spokeswoman said Integrity Systems Company — a wholly owned subsidiary of Meat and Livestock Australia — also provided a national helpdesk for livestock producers seeking assistance with NLIS database matters, the Livestock Production Assurance or national vendor declarations. The ISC national helpdesk is available on 1800 683 111.