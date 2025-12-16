With WA’s record-breaking harvest in full swing, a new bulk carrier has made the State the first stop on her maiden voyage, loading tens of thousands of tonnes of WA canola bound for Europe. The German carrier MV Katy Oldendorff arrived at the Port of Esperance on Wednesday, December 10, before sailing at the weekend with a multi-million-dollar cargo. CBH, Australia’s largest grain exporter, chartered the vessel on behalf of WA growers, with chief marketing and trading officer Paul Smith saying the industry was predicting another bumper season. “This will be the fourth out of five years where the harvest has exceeded 20 million tonnes,” he said. The MV Katy Oldendorff — sailing under the Liberian flag after being built this year — departed Esperance on Sunday carrying 65,852 tonnes of canola on a 38-day journey to the European Union. It was expected to arrive at Rotterdam, the Netherlands’ second-biggest city, on January 19. The 82,000t-capacity ship is the newest addition to Oldendorff Carriers’ 700-strong fleet, owned by one of the world’s leading dry bulk owners and operators. Mr Smith said WA continued to play a critical role in the global marketplace, with about 90 per cent of the State’s grain bound for international customers. “Our traditional markets are south-west Asia, north Asia, plus we’re connecting with the Middle East and with Europe as well,” he said. Australian canola imported into Europe is used mainly as a sustainable feedstock for the biodiesel industry, while also serving as a healthy food oil for cooking, margarine, and related products. WA farmers are in the midst of harvesting what is predicted to be a record 26.5Mt crop, with farmers in the Esperance Port Zone expected to bring in about 4.45Mt of grain. The Grain Industry Association of WA’s December crop report revealed Esperance farmers were the first in the State to start winding up harvest, with about 70 per cent finished and the others on the home stretch. Canola has been the standout crop for farmers in the Esperance Port Zone, with many reporting their best ever canola crops of between 2-3.5t/ha. GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond, an agronomist at York, said sentiment across the zone was positive, with growers “leaning towards” bolstering their canola and barley plantings next year.