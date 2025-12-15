Renegade former Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has fired up over proposals for sweeping gun reform in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre, calling those who “go after” law-abiding firearm owners “cowards”.

Firearm advocates have warned against a “kneejerk” reaction to the Bondi massacre as states and territories agree to consider sweeping reforms.

Australian firearm owners could face limits on the number of weapons they can own under reforms being considered in the wake of Sunday’s attack.

At least 16 people, including a 10-year-old girl and a beloved rabbi, as well as one of the shooters, were killed in the attack on a Jewish Hanukkah event.

Gunman Sajid Akram was killed in a shootout with police, while his son Naveed Akram is in hospital in a critical condition and is expected to face charges.

The mass casualty event prompted immediate calls for reform to Australia’s firearm laws amid questions about how Sajid could legally acquire six firearms.

In an urgent national cabinet meeting on Monday, state and territory governments agreed to consider tougher gun laws, including restricting firearms licences to Australian citizens, limits on the number of firearms a person can own, and new restrictions on “open-ended” licensing and the types of guns that are legal, including modifications.

Premiers and chief ministers also agreed to fast-track work on a national firearms register that is not due to start until 2028.

The reforms would be the most significant since the Port Arthur massacre.

Mr Joyce, one-time deputy prime minister turned One Nation MP, criticised attempts at reform on Monday.

“There may be no solution to the problem of people who hate Australia once they are living in Australia,” he said.

“But, finding farmers who love Australia and removing their rifles is not an answer, it is an excuse for being too afraid to deal with the actual problem.”

Instead, Mr Joyce called for an assessment of migration and information known about Naveed Akram before Sunday’s atrocity.

“There will be an intense cynicism of any politician who goes to the podium with merely platitudes,” he said.

“If you go to the law-abiding to deal with the criminal because the law-abiding complies and the criminal is threatening, then you are a coward.”

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson also sought to blame authorities.

“As a licensed firearms owner myself, I have been through the rigorous background checks, including a ‘fit and proper person’ test. You cannot tell me that a person on a terror watch list, or those living in the same house as a suspected violent extremist, is a fit and proper person,” she said.

“Let’s not forget that the police have found three improvised explosive devices in the vehicle driven by these terrorists. Guns or no guns, they were out to kill with whatever means possible.

“Farmers and lawful firearm owners will not accept responsibility for the Albanese and Minns governments who continue to avoid the real issue in preference for prosecuting law-abiding citizens.”

‘Tell them’: Podcast’s message to Chris Minns

A popular hunting podcast with more than 191,000 followers has called on its fans to reach out to NSW Premier Chris Minns’ office, as pushback to proposed gun reform from regional communities and advocacy groups grows.

“Let’s go everyone, time to man up and make the call to Minns’ office,” the Australian Hunting Podcast said in a post on Tuesday.

“Tell them we aren’t going to be scapegoated.

“Tell them a lack of action from ASIO and the police to give a person on a 20 year student visa a gun licence was not our mistake.

“And we won’t pay the price for it.

“MAKE THE CALL TODAY!”

Pushback to proposed reforms has continued to grow, namely from hunting groups and gun-reliant regional businesses.

The Australian Pig Doggers and Hunters Association urged against a knee-jerk reaction.

‘Not a gap’: Gun advocates slam new rules

The announcement prompted swift reaction from gun advocates, who warned against a “kneejerk” reaction to the mass casualty event.

In a statement, the Shooters, Farmers, and Fishers party acknowledged that Sajid Akram was a licensed shooter but said authorities had adequate power to monitor, suspend, or revoke firearms licences – powers, it said, that were not acted upon as “extremist behaviour escalated”.

“This was not a gap in Australia’s firearms laws,” NSW SFF MLC Robert Borsak said on Monday night.

“The powers already exist. The failure was that they were not used.”

Tasmanian SFF MLA Carlo Di Falco said lawful firearm owners “should not be scapegoated to cover government failure”.

“Punishing people who followed the law does nothing to improve public safety,” he said.

The party said Australia already had some of the world’s strictest firearm laws and denounced attempts to “pivot toward firearm caps, category restrictions or Western Australia-style administrative crackdown”.

“Western Australia-style laws punish compliance without addressing violent extremism,” NSW SFF MLC Mark Banasiak said.

“They may look tough, but they won’t prevent attacks.”

The Sports Shooters Association of Australian, the peak body for recreational shooters, condemned the attack but said the course of action to prevent similar events was “to combat and prevent radicalisation of individuals in our community”.

“This may include more resourcing for ASIO and the counter-terrorism units of Australia’s police forces,” it said.

The SSAA said it was prepared to work with the government on consultation over a national firearms register “to ensure that any changes to it are fair and reasonable”.

The SFF Party has been accused of attempting to water down gun laws in recent years.

In 2025, the NSW branch put forward a proposal to greatly expand access for hunters to state land.

The Bill, if passed unamended, would have also allowed hunters to potentially access sound suppressors.

The Alannah and Madeline Foundation, set up in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, said the Bondi Beach attack was a “sobering reminder of the critical need for vigilance in upholding our gun laws”.

“As an organisation founded after the Port Arthur tragedy and dedicated to keeping children safe from violence, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to advocating for a nation where no family has to endure this unimaginable pain,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking on Monday night, Anthony Albanese said Sunday’s incident was “different from Port Arthur”, though he acknowledged former prime minister John Howard’s sweeping response to the 1996 killing of 32 people there.

“Port Arthur was someone engaged in random violence against people,” the Prime Minister said.

“This was targeted. This is ideologically driven and therefore is a different form of hatred and atrocity.”

National cabinet also pledged to “eradicate anti-Semitism, hate, violence and terrorism”, as Mr Albanese faces criticism from the opposition and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.