Just days after reopening Australia’s east-west rail corridor — crucial for goods supply to WA — has been washed out again after flooding in South Australia. The track is expected to be impacted by heavy showers, thunderstorms, and an increasing threat of flash flooding threatening parts of the country — including SA, western Victoria and southern NSW. Australian Rail Track Corporation, which owns, maintains, and coordinates the tracks, confirmed on Sunday it was monitoring the situation and managing the closure of sections between Ooldea and Watson in remote South Australia. “Floodwaters impacting the track yesterday have receded enabling damage to be assessed, while inspections of the Broken Hill line are underway after heavy rainfall — up to 130mm — in the past 24 hours at Yunta,” ARTC said in a statement. “Crews and equipment are mobilised at key locations, to enable a rapid response to recovery works when it is safe to do so and when site conditions allow.” It insisted that closures were necessary to prioritise “the safety of our people, customers and the integrity of the network”. Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said truckies had reported rising water near sections of the Eyre Highway in SA. “I am confident that ARTC will get the track re-opened as soon as they can, but with more weather coming in the region over the next two days that could be challenging,” he warned. “WA has become exceptionally good at responding to freight outages, through the operational collaboration between Industry, Regulators and Emergency Services, in WA, SA and NT. “Unfortunately, WA’s freight policy action to learn lessons and work with those involved to develop solutions to mitigate ongoing risks has been token at best.” He said the ongoing freight disruptions and conflicting government decisions were driving up costs, delaying major projects and undermining WA manufacturers’ global competitiveness among other issues. Mr Dumesny called for the Primer to bring industry and government department heads together find a solution. From Sunday night, dangerous flash flooding is most likely in the far southern parts of the Lower Western and southwestern Riverina regions of South Australia. Areas that could be most vulnerable to intense rainfall and flash flooding include Deniliquin, Broken Hill, Hay, Wentworth, Menindee and Balranald. Storms and prolonged rain are expected to intensify in Adelaide’s east, and just outside the metropolitan area. After the rain band gains strength over Victoria, it will move eastwards only to weaken over central New South Wales with scattered showers early next week.