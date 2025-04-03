US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have triggered mayhem on financial markets and raised the chances of a recession in the world’s biggest economy that would savage the rest of the world. As much as $55 billion was wiped from Australian stock values in early trading on Thursday, with the sharp local losses mirrored on other regional share markets. While Mr Trump levied the baseline 10 per cent tariff on Australia, investors are fearful of the fallout on the local economy from higher US levies on Australia’s major trading partners, notably China, which has been hit with a new 34 per cent tariff, on top of an existing 20 per cent levy. AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said the tariffs were more aggressive than expected and would likely threaten economic growth in Australia rather than lift inflation, adding to the case for more rate cuts by the Reserve Bank. “Given the even bigger threat to global growth, it looks like share markets will have a further leg down,” Dr Oliver said. “Our assessment remains that shares will have a 15 per cent-plus correction measured from this year’s high” and eventually the US Federal Reserve “will likely respond with rate cuts, although this may be delayed given US tariffs will also add to US inflation”. Investment bank UBS said it expected some tariffs to be reduced through negotiations between the US and exporting nations. However, it warned that the relief would come too late to avoid damage. UBS tipped a tariff-related economic slowdown in the US over the next two quarters of 2025. “Even if tariffs are ultimately reduced by year-end, the near-term shock and associated uncertainty is likely to drive a near-term slowdown in the US economy and reduce full-year 2025 growth to closer to or below one per cent,” it said. British bank Barclays agreed the US economy could be in trouble by the end of the year. “Our preliminary calculations ... suggest a high risk that the US economy enters into a recession this year,” it said. RBC Capital Markets said major global companies were now looking at profit downgrades as they struggled “with a lack of clarity around how the US consumer and supply chain is going to swallow” the tariffs. “They may have no choice but to conserve cash on the balance sheet, ease off the accelerator and take a more conservative approach,” it said. The tariffs were announced after US stocks closed overnight Wednesday, but futures on Thursday were suggesting a three per cent plunge when American markets reopen. In Australia, the S&P-ASX200 lost as much as 2.1 per cent before halving its losses to close 0.94 per cent lower at 7859.7 points. There was also heavy selling on Asian markets, with Japan slumping three per cent to an eight-month low and Hong Kong down 1.6 per cent. Global financial advisory group deVere said the US tariffs would lift prices higher on thousands of everyday goods, from phones to food, fuelling inflation “at a time when it is already uncomfortably persistent”. “This is how you sabotage the world’s economic engine while claiming to supercharge it,” deVere chief executive Nigel Green said. “It’s a seismic day for global trade. Trump is blowing up the post-war system that made the US and the world more prosperous, and he’s doing it with reckless confidence.” The ASX200’s worst performer was glove-maker Ansell, which crashed 13.6 per cent, despite assuring in February the levies would have limited impact on the company’s exports to the US from its offshore factories. Appliance maker Breville was also hammered, shedding 5 per cent. The group is heavily exposed to the new levies, making 90 per cent of its products in China and the US accounting for 45 per cent of sales. It said it faces a likely hit in the 2026 financial year but was looking to diversify its production into Mexico, Indonesia and Cambodia. Similarly, respiratory care group and Paykel Healthcare’s production of appliances is split between New Zealand and Mexico, with the US accounting for 46 per cent of sales. It said “the company’s costs would likely increase due to the new tariffs”. Other companies also rushed to assure shareholders. Treasury Wine Estates said it did not expect a material impact, noting that while its US division accounted for 36 per cent of group profit, the business sourced 85 per cent of its wine from the US. Hearing implant group Cochlear said it was seeking clarification about the Australian tariffs, as it had long taken advantage of special trading arrangements that provide for duty-free imports into the US on a range of products, including hearing implants. CSL said it was also still assessing the impact of the tariffs, but “at this stage pharmaceutical products are not subject to the reciprocal tariffs”. Luxury online retailer Cettire said about 41 per cent of its sales related to products made in the European Union and sold to customers in the US. However, it expected that orders under $US800 would continue to be exempt from the new duties. Its average order in the December half was $US531.