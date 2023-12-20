BCI Minerals, the company behind WA’s first salt project in decades, is gearing up to start raising cash after securing nearly $1 billion in debt, including a major loan from the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility. The $490 million loan to Mardie — about 80km from Karratha and the first salt project in more than 20 years — is the second-largest loan ever dished out by the NAIF. Alongside the government funding, BCI has secured $310m from government agency Export Finance Australia and overseas counterpart Export Development Canada. Westpac and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have loaned about $90m each. BCI is expecting to start drawing down on the loans mid-2024. Managing director David Boshoff said getting the syndicated loan signed off was a big achievement for the company. Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King described Mardie as an “amazing project”. “The western coast produces some of the highest quality salt in the world,” she said. “All at once this project will provide both salt and fertiliser for Australia, Western Australia, but also for the region so NAIF is really happy to support BCI minerals in this enterprise. They’ve gone through all the extensive due diligence . . . and we look forward to getting started on it.” Similar to many big projects in WA, Mardie has had more than its fair share of cost increases since construction started in March 2022. Initially slated to cost about $900m, costs and timelines for the build were re-evaluated and landed on a new price tag of $1.4b. But Mr Boshoff was confident the project was back on track. “I don’t think those challenges have been any different to many other projects in WA, perhaps even across Australia — many of them driven by some of the challenges [of] COVID, and also some of the inflationary pressures that we’ve seen,” Mr Boshoff said. “But I’m very proud to say that for the last 12 months, we’ve been able to deliver at or under our base case estimates in the forecast. “Of course, it’s still a long project to be done but our track record has been great since we’ve done the review.” Mr Boshoff said raising equity would be the final piece of the funding component. “Our cornerstone shareholders has been extremely supportive of the project and have been ongoing in their support for the project. So we expect that the capital raise will be successful,” he said. “That will be the final piece of the funding component. Then as we go through the drawdown into next year.” Once operational Mardie is tipped to produce 5.3 million tonnes of salt a year once operational, with first cargo on track for mid-2026. Full production is expected about three years from then. Fertiliser ingredient potash will be a by-product of the operation, which will make it one of the only companies producing the commodity in Australia. That component will come after the salt business is up and running. “More than 80 per cent of our revenue is coming from salt . . . even without potash the project is profitable and it’s got good returns on its own,” Mr Boshoff said. He said a key difference between Mardie and other projects that have been unable to get potash production going was the use of seawater instead of groundwater during the evaporation process. “The chemistry of seawater is very much more consistent. And we are controlling the process given that it’s a by-product, so we don’t have the same revenue pressures.” WA businessman Kerry Stokes — chair of Seven West Media, which publishes The West Australian — has a 39.5 per cent stake in BCI.