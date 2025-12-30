WA is nearing its grain harvest record, with the State’s biggest grain handler announcing the largest crop ever received in its 92-year history, with more than 22.9 million tonnes now in the system. CBH Group announced the record-breaking received crop on Tuesday, smashing its previous 2022-23 grain record of 22.7mt. Overall. WA is predicted to deliver a 26.55mt crop this season, with some industry figures and growers speculating as much as 27mt could be recorded. In a normal year, about 1.5mt to 2mt is delivered outside the CBH system or retained on farms. Tuesday’s announcement marked an historic milestone for the co-operative , which was founded in 1933 to give WA grain growers control over the storage, handling and marketing of their crops. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the record was a massive achievement by the WA grains industry. “From all of us at CBH, I would like to congratulate the growers of West Australia for producing this record crop,” he said. “While we have set a new record, we know there is still plenty of grain to come in and we are ready and able to receive and store it. “In addition, we have a very busy harvest shipping program at all four ports, keeping grain moving out of our system and on to customers. “Thank you to all CBH employees, contractors and transporters who have all played a part to safely and efficiently handle this harvest.” CBH said grain continues to trickle in for the Esperance port zone despite much of the area having finished with harvest operations. Harvest kicked off this season with the Geraldton Port Zone leading the way in early November, and farmers in the Esperance Port Zone fired up their harvest operations soon after. Receivals in the Geraldton and Kwinana North port zones have slowed, while harvest is continuing at a steady rate in the Albany and Kwinana South port zones where tonnages are expected to continue to arrive for the next fortnight. CBH is expected to release its official grain receival total in February ahead of the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia’s final crop report outlining the State’s total grain harvest tonnage.