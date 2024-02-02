The competition watchdog will have seven months to deliver its first views on supermarket prices and will have to consider the way prices are determined and how online shopping is influencing competition. Treasurer Jim Chalmers and assistant minister for competition Andrew Leigh on Friday outlined how the frequently-discussed inquiry into supermarket prices will operate, revealing the Government’s directions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Dr Chalmers has insisted the inquiry will complement, rather than double-up on, the previously announced review of the nation’s food and grocery code. The ACCC’s inquiry comes as submissions closed into a separate, Greens-led Senate committee inquiry into supermarket prices. Dr Chalmers said the direction to the ACCC was driven by wanting a “fair go” for families and farmers. The ACCC will consider how the suprmarket industry is structured at supply, wholesale and retail levels, as well as how competition in the industry has changed since 2008, the last time it conducted such a probe. It will also look into whether small and independent retailers are competitive, including in regional and remote areas, as well as the big supermarkets’ pricing practices. “Australians are under cost-of-living pressure, and we know that a lot of that pressure is piled on at the cash register,” Dr Chalmers said. “This is about making our supermarkets as competitive as they can be so Australians get the best prices possible.” But prices as measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in the quarterly consumer price index show food prices fell in the three months to December, and while some increased again on an annual basis, the pace of growth was substantially lower than for the past two years. Prices for meat and seafood and fruit and vegetables have also started to fall. Dr Leigh said the risk of price gouging was high in concentrated markets like the grocery sector of Australia. “Competition is the consumer’s friend,” he said. “Economics teaches us that monopolies tend to overcharge and underdeliver.” The commission will also look at supply chain pricing factors — including farmgate and supermarket price differences. Producers say transport and packaging costs, as well as labour and power, are persistently high. The Government says the ACCC’s inquiry is not limited to its direction — which also includes a provision around loyalty programs and third-party discounts. An interim report will be delivered by the end of August, with a final report by the end of February next year.