The company behind Tony Galati’s Spudshed has paid more than $60,000 in fines after being hit with four infringements from the competition watchdog for allegedly breaching the mandatory horticulture code. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday alleged horticulture wholesaler Galati — trading as Summer Fruit Sales and Cream of the Crop Produce — breached the code by trading with at least four growers without a horticulture produce agreement in place. The broader Galati group comprises several companies and is best know for the Spudshed supermarket chain, which operates 17 stores in WA. “A horticulture produce agreement must be in place before a grower and trader can start trading, as it sets out the key terms and conditions of their commercial relationship,” ACCC Commissioner Mick Keogh said. The regulator also alleges that Galati provided statements to growers which did not specify the quality of some produce as required by the code. “When traders haven’t put in place a written agreement that sets out the terms, quality parameters and what happens in the event of a dispute, growers are left without access to the full protections provided by the code,” Mr Keogh said. Tony Galati and his son Frankie said an administrative oversight had led to the four horticulture produce agreements not being executed, but no growers were disadvantaged. “The Galati Group . . . maintains strong, positive relationships with growers and has fully cooperated with the ACCC’s investigation,” they said. “To ensure we are always operating at our best, we will engage an independent consultant to review current compliance processes and report back to the ACCC. “Additionally, we are appointing a dedicated compliance officer to oversee all HPAs moving forward.” The ACCC said Galati provided a court-enforceable undertaking which has been accepted by the regulator. Galati is the sixth trader to have paid a penalty for alleged breaches of the horticulture code since June 2023, with the O’Connor-based company paying the biggest amount at $62,600. Total Food Network in February paid $27,000 in penalties for allegedly breaching the code. In December 2023, Perth-based GetFresh — which supplies unprocessed horticulture to the hospitality industry — coughed up $43,150 after being hit with three infringement notices by the ACCC. The ACCC alleged the company failed to publish and make publicly available its terms of trade, and traded with a horticulture produce agreement in place.