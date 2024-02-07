Australia’s two biggest supermarkets say the grocery sector is highly competitive, hitting back at criticisms of market dominance and at allegations they take advantage of suppliers and farmers. Coles and Woolworths told the Greens-led Senate inquiry into supermarket prices that its profits were minimal compared to its sales. But Metcash — best known as the distributor for IGA supermarkets nationally — has hit back saying the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths has pricing implications for consumers and their “creeping acquisitions” of independent supermarkets was hurting shoppers. Woolworths said for every $1 revenue in its supermarkets, it made about 3.6¢ and Coles said for every $100 of revenue its profit was $2.57. Both said costs including transport, store costs, such as wages, utilities and rent, and taxes had increased and profits had remained relatively stable over recent years. Woolworths claims it is easy for shoppers to switch between retailers given more than 55 per cent of shopping malls nationally have more at least two competing supermarkets in them, while a typical Woolworths store has five competitors within a short distance, including three Coles and Aldi stores. Woolworths reports 86 per cent of its customers have shopped with Coles, Aldi or IGA in the past year and about one in six have shopped with another retailer on the same day they have been to Woolworths. “It is therefore critical that we offer the best possible value to our customers, as they can (and do) easily and readily shop elsewhere,” Woolworths said. Woolworths says it faces “robust competition” from Aldi, Costco and Amazon — three of the “largest and most efficient” retailers in the world — as well as rivals Coles, Metcash and the independent sector, on top of Kmart, Bunnings, Chemist Warehouse and The Reject shop on long-life food and everyday needs products. Coles agreed saying the supermarket sector was in a period of “structural change”, with Aldi, Costco and Amazon stepping up their Australian presence. Both also pushed back on suggestions they manipulated farmers by paying less than farmgate prices — Coles saying it represents about 5 per cent of the agricultural market and farmers had “many avenues” to sell to, including a growing export market. “Our suppliers have a range of options for selling their product, which is why we work hard to be a preferred partner,” it said in its submission, published on Wednesday. Woolworths emphasised the difference between shelf prices and prices paid to farmers and other suppliers and producers was not its margin or profit, with other costs adding up in getting its products into stores and on shelves. “We purchase around 7 per cent of Australia’s national beef production and 6 per cent of lamb,” Woolworths said in its submission. “For this reason, spot saleyard prices are not an appropriate guide to our costs.” Metcash says there are areas in Australia where the combined market share of Coles and Woolworths is over 90 per cent, leaving local shoppers with no competitive tension in those grocery markets. “Metcash supports legislative changes to Australia’s competition laws to maintain a competitive balance, which will have a positive effect on supermarket,” it said in its submission. Metcash recommended a “satisfaction test” — whereby a transaction would not be cleared unless the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is satisfied it will not lessen competition — should apply to sectors of the economy where “creeping acquisitions” was a concern.