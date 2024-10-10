A deal to allow Western Australian lobster fishers to again access China’s lucrative market will be worth hundreds of millions of dollars to regional communities, the industry says. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese locked in the pact with Chinese officials on Thursday, four years after a pandemic-era trade fight blocked WA’s sales to the worlds’ second biggest economy. Lobster exports from WA’s internationally-acclaimed fishery had been worth as much as $450 million annually before the pandemic dispute blew a huge hole in the sector. Western Rock Lobster chief executive Matt Taylor told The West Australian that sales rapidly fell by more than half in the aftermath. “We’ve lost around $1 billion of value over the past four years,” he said. But the deal has been landed just in time for many family-owned lobster fishing businesses in the State’s Mid West, which Mr Taylor said had been “holding on”. Boats had been exiting the fishery and there had been a risk the pace of those departures would escalate in the year ahead. “Its been a really difficult time,” he said. Mr Taylor said fuel, labour and bait costs had also been going up, adding to the pressure. He was optimistic about the industry’s recovery — although it won’t be as quick as the initial impact of the trade shock in 2020. Chinese buyers are understood to pay a higher price for WA lobster, making the market an especially attractive destination for the roughly 7,000 tonnes caught in the State each year. Fisheries Minister Don Punch said the agreement was “fabulous news”, acknowledging the industry had been “doing it really hard in the last few years”. “It’s been peaks and troughs.... since the Chinese market closed,” Mr Punch told The West Australian. The lifting of restrictions would mean a more consistent revenue steam and enable businesses to plan their investments more effectively. He was optimistic WA could push back into the market and rebuild, pointing to recent wins for wine exporters after their own trade barriers were lifted. The lobster industry had worked hard to maintain supply chain relationships into China and would be able to “gear up really quickly,” Mr Punch said. Movements of the crustaceans will recommence in January, just weeks before the Chinese New Year festival. WA Chinese Chamber of Commerce chief Louise Clunies-Ross said that celebration would be a time of high demand for seafood. Ms Clunies-Ross said the deal would lift the last of the major tariffs, and showed Australia’s relationship with China is heading in the right direction. CCIWA chief executive Chris Rodwell declared the deal was “great news for the WA economy”. “In particular (for) those regional communities in the mid-west where WA’s lobster fishing industry supports almost two thousand local jobs. “Places like Geraldton, Dongara and Cervantes were hit hard when China imposed its ban on Australian live lobster in 2020. “At the time, around 90 per cent of Australia’s live lobster exports were headed to China. “The local lobster industry and the regional communities they support have been waiting for this decision for four seasons.” Mr Albanese said “this will be welcomed by the people engaged in the live lobster industry in places like Geraldton and South Australia and Tasmania, and so many parts of regional Australia”.