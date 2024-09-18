Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis will hold talks with her new Federal counterpart Julie Collins on Thursday, as WA sheep producers continue to push for more compensation ahead of a looming live export ban. Minister Jarvis has previously called the $107 million “inadequate” and said on Wednesday that fast-tracking expansion of processing requires a better deal. “I’ve touched base with her several times, she’s been waiting for advice and briefings at her end,” she said. “I’m particularly keen to get money out the door for abattoir expansion as soon as possible. “Most of the processers already have some plan to expand, I think if there was a level of federal government support that would probably fast track some of those expansion plans.” She said processing is already increasing, as demand from overseas grows. The West Australian can reveal WA Agricultural exports hit a record $41.3 million in 2023-24, led by wine exports that increased 15 per cent and sheep meat exports up 8 per cent. The State Government credited a resurgent UK taste for our lamb and mutton for the result. Pilbara-sourced Pardoo beef could soon be on restaurant plates in London, after receiving UK approvals following a Government-led ‘red meat mission’ in March that introduced suppliers to buyers at the Smithfield Market. It is one of the largest wholesale meat markets in the world. “We saw enormous potential,” Minister Jarvis said. “The UK only supplies about 30 per cent of its own meat requirements, they import the rest.” “There are Australian chefs in London who are really keen to get West Australian wagyu onto their menus. Exports of WA lamb and mutton grew to $22 million after a post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement eliminated most tariffs on Australian goods. Minister Jarvis said Australian seafood and honey were also increasing their UK market share. “WA produces some of the finest food and beverage products in the world,” she said. “Our Government is working alongside WA businesses to drive growth, jobs and the economy.”