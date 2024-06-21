The boss of grain juggernaut CBH Group has doubled down on the State’s crippling housing shortage as a significant headache for its operations, particularly in regional WA, as it prepares for the upcoming harvest season. “Housing availability is a significant challenge in regional WA which can impact construction contractors working on CBH sites and housing our annual intake of 1500 to 2000 harvest casual employees,” group chief executive Ben Macnamara said. “To counter these challenges, CBH has a significant investment program, building more accommodation at our sites and also existing accommodation that may be available in regional towns.” It comes after CBH last year purchased the 60-bedroom Geraldton Motor Inn in the Mid West, with half of the rooms used to house its employees and the other half used for tourists and short-stay accommodation. The business is now gearing up for the 2024/25 harvest typically running from October until January, with Mr Macnamara hoping to attract “talented employees” to the regions, which he says is “a core driver of CBH as we continue to build on the strength of our regional communities”. Mr Macnamara added the grain industry was worth billions of dollars to the State economy, with the record harvest of 2022/23 contributing about $9 billion. CBH was recognised for its leadership and commitment to excellence in Asian engagement at the AIM WA Pinnacle Awards last year. AIM WA chief executive Gary Martin said the Pinnacle Awards, now in its 11th year, were the perfect way to support WA charities, with each of the winners receiving $20,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. CHB’s chosen charity was Wheatbelt and Beyond Youth Mentoring. “By investing in this initiative, we not only strengthen bonds within the Wheatbelt but also help to cultivate a resilient, inclusive community where every young person has the opportunity to thrive,” Mr Macnamara said. Entries for the 2024 Pinnacle Awards will close on August 2 and further details can be found at pinnacleawards.com.au.