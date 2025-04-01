The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has been commissioned to conduct an independent review into the relationship between growers and integrated producers in the Australian chicken meat supply chain. The review will examine if there is evidence of market failure in the industry and, if so, potential actions that could be introduced. It will also consider information from recent inquiries into the industry, as well as examine the industry’s evolution over time. As part of this process, ABARES will seek information and evidence from stakeholders via a Have Your Say campaign. ABARES will also conduct stakeholder engagement across all major parts of the chicken meat industry. It will provide a draft report for stakeholder review and comment by mid-2025, with a final report to the government due as soon as practicable thereafter. ABARES executive director Dr Jared Greenville noted the importance of the review and the chicken meat industry to Australian agriculture and consumers. “The poultry industry is a vital and growing component of Australia’s agricultural sector, with production value expected to reach a record $4.2 billion this financial year,” he said. “ABARES is well placed to undertake this review as an independent economic research body within the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and we look forward to engaging with all parts of the industry.”