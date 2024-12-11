The ABC Ombudsman has dismissed complaints made by peak farming bodies about its coverage of the herbicide paraquat, concluding the reporting on the chemical was fair and accurate. The ABC Ombudsman received six content complaints, some of which were from Grain Producers Australia, CropLife Australia and the National Farmers’ Federation, about the Landline segment “After The Harvest”, as well as associated reporting on paraquat. The Landline segment included reports on concerns held by some farming residents in Victoria about a potential link between paraquat and Parkinson’s disease. One of the farmers, David Jolliffe, had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s for almost a decade. Another farmer, Mr Jolliffe’s nephew Ben Myers, was concerned about the health implications of using chemicals such as paraquat. Paraquat is banned in European Union countries and is classed as a schedule seven poison, which means a licence is needed to purchase it. The Landline segment aired on September 1 and sparked fierce backlash from grain growers and industry bodies, who argued the reporting could have “profound consequences” for modern farming systems in Australia. Criticisms about the program ranged from comments that the ABC had misrepresented the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority’s approach to paraquat, had omitted rationale for other overseas bans on the herbicide, and failed to reflect contemporary farming practices and standards by showing farmers not adhering to modern day safety standards. The APVMA also released a statement accusing the ABC of “misrepresenting” scientific data but did not make a formal complaint directly to the broadcaster. The ABC Ombudsman’s report knocked back the criticisms and said none of the complaints were upheld. ABC director of news Justin Stevens welcomed the ombudsman’s findings. “The ABC team who reported on these issues, which are clearly in the public interest, did a tremendous, thorough and detailed job and will continue to investigate these issues without fear or favour,” he said.