Chlorthal dimethyl, a herbicide linked to risks to unborn babies and serious illnesses, has been banned in Australia shortly after the US issued its own emergency order to stop the use of the same chemical. Dimethyl is a herbicide used for vegetable crops, lawns and cotton and can be found in 12 products previously available for use in Australia. However, as of October 10, all 12 products have been cancelled by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, effective immediately. Farmers and retailers may continue to hold dimethyl products until further notice, but the use of the herbicide as an agricultural chemical is now illegal. APVMA CEO Scott Hansen said there was no phase-out timeline because the authority had identified dimethyl as an “immediate risk” that can cause serious injury or illness. “The APVMA has the power to act swiftly where we identify an imminent risk to human health and we are exercising that authority today with the cancellation of all products containing chlorthal dimethyl,” he said. “We haven’t taken this decision lightly and are exercising a high degree of caution in cancelling these products and ask those who hold them to cease use immediately. “We will issue information on the product recall requirements shortly.” Mr Hansen said the move to ban the use of dimethyl brought Australia “into alignment” with other countries. He said while he understood the impact this decision would have on the agricultural industry, the safety of people “is of paramount importance”. “The APVMA considers the risk of continued use to be unacceptable as the risk of exposure cannot be effectively mitigated,” he said. “The primary risk is to pregnant people’s unborn babies, particularly where those people have handled the chemical or re-entered areas where the product has been used within the last five days.”