A popular group of WA dairy companies has been sent to administration amid growing pressure on the industry — but there are hopes the decades-old brands can be saved. Administrators from Mackay Goodwin were put in control of Mundella Foods, Margaret River Dairy Co, and The Cheeky Cow (WA) this week. The Mundijong-based group makes award-winning yogurts and cheeses which have been stocked at Coles, Woolworths and many other retailers. It follows warnings of a national milk shortage and Brownes Dairy being put up for sale in April by receivers. Mundella majority owner Hayden Russell said a lack of milk supply had been a key factor in the company’s troubles but was optimistic a rescue and restructure would be secured. “It’s business as usual. Nothing is changing for the customers or the staff (and) suppliers,” he told The West Australian. “We’re very confident Mundella . . . will come out the other side stronger than ever. “We’re very committed to the brand Mundella. It’s been on the shelves for 50 years.” Mundella had told customers in recent months that a lack of milk and cream had caused production to be scaled back, and at times stopped. Margaret River Dairy was offline for six months because of a lack of milk. Mr Russell plans for Margaret River Dairy products to be back in stores in six to eight weeks and for Mundella to remain on shelves. Mackay Goodwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the group’s troubles come just more than a month after Brownes Dairy was put on the market by insolvency experts McGrathNicol. Brownes’ Chinese parent Jilin Zhiran Dairy Tech had failed to pay $200 million of debts owed offshore, triggering the appointment by Hong Kong-listed creditor China Mengniu Dairy Company. Dairy farmers and suppliers have been up against it across the country amid low supermarket prices, rising costs and natural catastrophes. Recent reports also raised the alarm about a looming national deficit of milk, with east coast industry lobbyist Joe Bradley declaring it a “disaster”. Mr Russell urged shoppers to back local producers otherwise the staple would be missing from breakfast tables. “Buy branded dairy products,” he said. “Support the dairy industry so this stuff stops happening.” Mundella was established by the Hector family but bought by China’s Bright Food Group in 2014. Margaret River Dairy Company was established in 1966 and also bought by Bright. Both were purchased from administrators last year.