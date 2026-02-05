US cattle slaughter fell by 6.4 per cent in 2025 to 29.3 million head — the lowest volume since 2015 and giving rise to the export of Australian beef into North America. This was the third consecutive year of declining slaughter, with total numbers down 13 per cent since 2022. The US cattle herd has been in a technical destock since 2019, with herd numbers declining each year as high rates of cow and heifer slaughter reduce the number of cattle available for calving. While this initially led to an increase in production, slaughter numbers have been falling since 2022 because the reduced herd size means there are fewer cattle available for slaughter. Meat and Livestock Australia global supply analyst Tim Jackson said cow slaughter fell by 11 per cent last year to just below five million − the lowest figure since 2005. “The low cow slaughter number is important for Australian producers because it means the amount of lean, manufacturing beef produced domestically in the US is lower than before, creating space for imported product,” he said. “Heifer slaughter fell by 7 per cent in 2025 to 9.3 million head, while steer slaughter fell by 7 per cent to 14.5 million head. “The combined steer and heifer slaughter number is important as most steers and heifers go into feedlots, meaning that total slaughter dictates the amount of ‘fed beef’ production, including most US Department of Agriculture graded steaks.” Mr Jackson said the lower slaughter numbers created an opening for Australian exporters to market grain-fed beef into the US market.