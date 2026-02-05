Virtual fencing could offer new flexibility for mixed farming operations as cropping continues to expand across Australia, according to a new study examining its use inside commercial cropping paddocks. The research, published in Animal Production Science, analysed three case studies on mixed cropping farms in South Australia and found virtual fencing successfully contained cattle within designated areas of active cropping paddocks. Digitally mapped grazing boundaries were able to be reshaped and moved to reflect crop condition, soil variability and seasonal risk. On mixed cropping farms, grazing decisions rarely stay fixed for long. Crop damage, shifting soil conditions and seasonal risk can all force boundaries to move — sometimes at short notice, and within the same paddock. Virtual fencing, which uses GPS-enabled collars to guide livestock using audio cues and behavioural learning rather than physical fences, may offer a way to respond more precisely to those challenges. CSIRO senior principal research scientist Dr Rick Llewellyn said more than half of Australian grain growers still ran livestock, mainly sheep but also cattle. “Managing grazing precisely in large cropping paddocks is difficult,” Dr Llewellyn said. “That’s why there’s so much interest in technologies like virtual fencing. These studies are a stepping stone towards applying virtual fencing in mixed farming systems, using cattle as an entry point.” The study comes as Australian mixed farming undergoes rapid land-use change, with recent analysis suggesting almost 900,000 hectares of grazing land has shifted into cropping in the past two years. While adoption of virtual fencing is increasing following regulatory changes in NSW, South Australia and Victoria, most research to date has focused on pasture-based systems. The trials were conducted across three years on commercial properties at Long Plains, Heath and Pinnaroo in South Australia, using pre-commercial eShepherd virtual fencing technology. Between 40 and 60 cattle were managed within cropping paddocks under varying objectives, including weed control, utilisation of frost-affected areas and short-term grazing of dual-purpose crops. CSIRO senior research technician Jackie Ouzman said the boundaries “weren’t static”. “Across the trials we moved from simple straight strip fence lines to more complex, contoured boundaries, and showed that the technology and the livestock can manage that level of complexity,” she said. Cattle adapted quickly to the system and in the most complex trial, 95 per cent of boundary interactions involved animals responding to the audio cue alone, without receiving a mild electrical pulse. CSIRO senior principal research scientist Dr Caroline Lee said the audio-only response was a “clear indicator” animals were “learning the system”. “They’re associating the sound with the boundary and adjusting their behaviour accordingly,” she said “The animals adjusted quickly and began responding to the audio cues. “Within the first few days — depending on how often they interacted with the boundary — most cattle were responding to the sound alone.” The study also identified limitations, including reduced containment when strong social drivers were present and the need for careful water source management. CSIRO senior research scientist Dr Dana Campbell said the limitations served as an important reminder that virtual fencing was a “management tool, not a set-and-forget solution”. “Understanding animal behaviour and paddock context remains critical,” she said. Dr Llewellyn said virtual fencing provided greater management control, but outcomes depended on how it was applied. “What virtual fencing gives you is more control,” he said. “How that control translates into crop or pasture outcomes depends on how it’s used and the conditions it’s used in.” Researchers say the findings could eventually extend to sheep if suitable technology is developed, offering broader potential for Australia’s mixed farming systems.