A Narrogin gun store is struggling to survive in the new era of WA’s strict gun laws, with the owner revealing he sold a property to keep the business afloat and his staff employed. An entirely self-funded, small regional business, Steelo’s Guns & Outdoors faces an uncertain future amid declining sales after the Firearms Act 2024 — labelled the strictest laws in the country — came into effect in March last year. Owner Bevan Steele said he was unsure of his business’s future beyond 12 months, and worried about keeping his three staff members employed. He said the legislation had pulled the “rug out from under their feet”. “I had an investment property from before I started the business — we’ve had to sell that that to pay some bills and to keep going to inject money into the business,” Mr Steele said. Steelo’s Guns & Outdoors is located in Narrogin and services gun owners across the State. Mr Steele has been running the firearms and outdoor supply store for 12 years and is now considering whether he may have to sell or close the business. “For 12 years we’ve managed to do what we’ve done and have stable business growth until this legislation hammered us,” he said. “There was a couple of decisions to be made — either we sell up everything and go and solve it and get a job in the mines like everyone else in WA, or sell a property, reinvest that money straight back into the business to keep us floating for another 12 months. “If we close the business, it’s hard to sell a business that’s got guns attached to it. “We kind of thought that there would be a two or three month little blip in processing of applications and things like that, so there might have been a little bit of a stall, we did account for that — but not for the hold up that’s happened. “We’re now just over 12 months on and the flow of licence applications going out to people that have passed all the tests and checks and balance still hasn’t gone through.” He said the backlog in applications has contributed to the decline of sales in guns, ammunition, and accessories. On top of declining gun sales, Mr Steele said his business was struggling to acquire gun cabinets — sourced from a supplier in China — that adhere to the standards set by the Act. “We can’t get enough gun cabinets into the countryside,” he said. “Lots of farm people, the more secure place for their guns isn’t in their house on farms, it’s in that wash house near the farm, because it’s bricked and locked. “It’s in their shed. It’s in their container that looks like a chem seed container that you’re never going to touch in a million years. “It’s in their workshop where they lock everything, or the million dollar header and everything’s locked up in there.” Mr Steele said he often has people coming in querying the new gun laws and how the Federal restrictions will affect their licence and gun ownership, despite not being a government agency. “We’re not asking for handouts from government, but we’re not funded by government,” he said. “The important thing is we’re a gun shop, not a licencing centre.” Between November 20 last year and January 9, 517 individuals across the State have had their firearms licences revoked as a result of mandatory disqualifying orders as outlined in the contentious gun laws. An order is issued when a person is deemed automatically disqualified from holding a firearms licence due to prescribed criminal history under the legislation. WA Police Minister Reece Whitby and Premier Roger Cook last month announced 83,764 firearms had been removed from the community as a result of six buybacks held during the past two years, marking a 24 per cent decrease in the total number of firearms in the State in two years.